'Style Adriano Imperador' and 'Vai pra Copa': reactions to Endrick in the nets – 06/26/2022

Endrick’s two goals, which guaranteed Palmeiras’ title in the Copa do Brasil under-17, generated several reactions on social networks. In the first move, he won in the body of two markers in the middle of the field and arrived to complete the play inside the penalty area. In the second, the boy charged a left-handed foul with a lot of category, in the corner.

The game was won by Vasco in São Januário, but the result (4-2) was insufficient to reverse the advantage that Palmeiras had in the first game (4-1).

