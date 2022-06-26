‘Style Adriano Imperador’ and ‘Vai pra Copa’: reactions to Endrick in the nets – 06/26/2022

Endrick’s two goals, which guaranteed Palmeiras’ title in the Copa do Brasil under-17, generated several reactions on social networks. In the first move, he won in the body of two markers in the middle of the field and arrived to complete the play inside the penalty area. In the second, the boy charged a left-handed foul with a lot of category, in the corner.
Check Also
Neymar considers leaving PSG after president’s declaration, and agreement with new club could be close
european football Brazilian changed his mind and a departure could happen next month Per Wagner …