Suites Beach Park Resort unites sophisticated accommodation with tradition | National Destinations

Built in 1996, Suites Beach Park Resort remains one of the top family resorts in Ceará. Connected to Beach Park, the largest water park in Latin America, the group invited iG Turismo to visit the resort and discover the launch of Ohana, a new style of accommodation at Beach Park, which will open in 2025.

The report was in the Junior Suite, which on the internet has an average price of R$ 1022, which can vary according to the package purchased and the options to add tickets to the water park, which is accessible through the resort.

The Suites unites the tradition of conventional accommodations in Brazilian resorts, but with differentials in terms of welcoming and comfort to the visitor. Focused on families with more than three people, the resort seeks to please all tastes, but without neglecting to present Ceará cuisine or elements of the state’s culture.

From check-in to check-out, the visitor has a personalized service, with information that is easy to understand and with a lot of sympathy from the staff, whether at the reception, or in the bars and restaurants of the place. For those who want to relax in front of the sea, the resort is a good option, with an exit to Porto das Dunas beach and beach volleyball, beach tennis and resort kiosks available by the beach area, related to the Beach Park. Both the water park and some resorts are connected by the beach, so you can enjoy other areas walking along the fine sand and feeling the sea breeze.

In addition to the beaches, the resort has a swimming pool with different depths, with a swim-up bar, for children and adults to enjoy their trip in safety and comfort. For those who want to relax even more, the resort has a large whirlpool, next to the towel exchange area.



Security, cleanliness and comfort in the suites







The Junior apartment was a pleasant surprise. When opening the door, the visitor is surprised by the view of the sea, the two air conditioners in the apartment are turned on to refresh the traveler who arrives from a long flight and with all the expected comfort. In the apartment, there is a pantry, with microwave, fridge and sink, as well as a bathroom equipped with a hairdryer, shampoo and conditioner. In the living room, there is a sofa bed for the children to sleep on, a table for quick meals and a smart tv. The bedroom has a double bed, air conditioning, safe, closet and a smart TV.

There are some highlights that set Suites apart from other resorts across Brazil. For those who care about their hair health, which is damaged by chlorine from swimming pools and sea salt, the shampoo and conditioner is a differential to be commended. The products, made in partnership with L’Occitane, the brand that takes over the SPA at the Wellness resort, leave the hair ready to withstand the overdose of salt, sand and chlorine.

Cleaning is well done and the resort makes you safe to keep your valuables the way they would if you were at home. It was not necessary to use the safe at any time. On the balcony, you have the option of installing a hammock, provided by the team. Despite the scare of seeing the hammock very high when installing, lying in it and relaxing listening to the sound of the pool and the sea makes it worth it.

Quality food at a fair price

Grilled picanha with farofa and seasoned potatoes is one of the dishes served on the à la carte menu and serves two people

In Suites, there is no all-inclusive option, so travelers can choose between breakfast and lunch, or breakfast and dinner. But that doesn’t stop travelers from eating, as they can visit the water park and eat at the restaurants there, or at the beach kiosks, or even order à la carte meals from the restaurant.

Breakfast is very complete, with traditional options, such as the famous scrambled egg and sausage sauce, but there are also cooks who prepare tapioca with different flavors and Northeastern couscous, with sun-dried meat, cheese and other side dishes, chosen by the traveler. The coffee is another differential, made in machines of a famous brand of coffee, with a choice of chocolate and even espresso in capsules.

For lunch, the report chose à la carte dishes from Jangada’s Bar. For the more economical tourists, the suggestion is to order a snack, well served, and a plate for two. The prices are affordable and the dishes for two serve very well — and there are even leftovers. Only the prices of drinks that are more salty, but nothing like planning with the family and seeing what is best to drink, like jugs of juice or coconut water, which are worth it.

Dinner is for all tastes, without exaggeration. Varied options of salads, pasta, typical foods such as baião de dois, fish and even international – such as Mexican tacos and yakisoba – appear on the self-service menu. It is impossible not to repeat or make several dishes in order to enjoy all the delights that are available at the buffet. At dinner, drinks are also ordered from the à la carte menu.

A highlight of the à la carte menu are the seafood portions, the tapioca battonetes — a long version of the tapioca dadinho and creamier, the coalho cheese with molasses and the meat portions, such as filet mignon with seasoned potatoes. Eating with family and friends is even tastier.

Alone, with friends or as a couple, it’s impossible to ignore the family energy

There is an entrance to the Beach Park inside the Suites

The trip to Suítes Beach Park Resort took place during São João season and Suítes did not fail to have a great party: during the week, except on Wednesdays, when the park gives artists a break, the resort has a big celebration junina But the party that iG participated in was more private, on Wednesday, when resorts have parties for guests, but without losing anything to the shows and official events in the park or even in the Fortaleza region.

For those who have never been to a São João in the northeast, Suítes is a good dose of the typical June festival of the region. With the right to a quadrilha, escape from the wedding and a good dose of forró, the São João night – out of date – is full of joy, games for the children, fun for the parents and even typical foods available for all guests.

During the party, the Beach Friends — as the entertainers are called — organize the square and invite couples, children and friends to dance and make the São João party, lively and fun. In addition to the quadrilha and staging, the children played with typical fairs and parties.

Outside São João and if you have not purchased a ticket to the water park, entertainment is guaranteed in different ways, whether with Beach Friends or activities on the beach or pool. The recreation team can reach children and adults with different activities. It is possible to notice the difference in treatment in the pool activities, while part of the team plays volleyball with the children, another part entertains parents with a water aerobics class, dancing in the water, music and even bingo with drinks from the bar.

In the evening, parents can dine in peace, as Beach Friends play around the resort and invite children to explore the site or play in the resort’s recreation area, away from the suites area. In addition, the resort has card tables, pool tables and even table tennis for adults to have fun while resting.

Something notable in the Suites is the familiar energy of the place. Even on a solo trip and with other reporters, also young, it was impossible to avoid the feeling of traveling as a family. The welcoming of the staff, the comfort and calm of the nights and the sunny mornings did not leave anyone out of Beach Park’s promise of bringing entertainment to the family.



