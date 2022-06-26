Sylvester Stallone wins over cat who ignored him for 7 years using new perfume

Actor Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are the parents of three daughters, but they have another cat who has stolen the heart of the star. After Stallone put on a new perfume, the cat Mabel, who previously ignored him, couldn’t get off him.

In a video posted by the actor on Instagram, the cat can be seen giving “licks” to her owner. Absolutely determined, Mabel doesn’t stop smoothing herself on the actor. Anyone watching the video without understanding the context has no idea how Mabel treated the Hollywood star at home.

For some reason, which is still unknown to the cat’s family, Mabel ignored Stallone for – amazingly – seven years. “And now she’s giving me a hickey. I don’t understand,” the actor explained in the video about the change in their relationship. Behind the scenes, the actor’s wife suggested that the cat’s newfound affinity for Stallone could be because of the scent of a new perfume he passed on earlier in the day.

Cats love Tom Ford, apparently

“All I know is I passed Tom Ford cologne this morning, so if you want your cat to really kiss you, pass Tom Ford,” joked Stallone. What to do when Mabel the cat gets sassy! #tomford #catnip”.

Thus, the publication received more than 2 million likes and thousands of comments adoring the interaction between Sylvester Stallone and his kitty.