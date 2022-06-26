Tadeu Schmidt comments on impressions at BBB 22 and says he believed in the victory of another participant

The presenter said that he had numerous favorites during the season.

the presenter of BBB, Thaddeus Schmidt he recently participated in the program “Fim do Expediente”, broadcast by Rádio CBN. During the interview, Tadeu talked a little about his career and commented on what it was like to command his first edition of the reality show, sharing with listeners what he believed she would be the winner of the program.

For the journalist, Slovenia was the strongest candidate to win the R$1.5 million prize: “Slovenia is so much fun, a nice girl and all… When she arrived, she was the first person to enter the house, I looked and said: ‘what a nice girl, this girl is the favourite”revealed.

He says that his impression changed only after observing the public’s reaction and the same understanding better how the program works: “Then I had several favourites. The fact is that every day we think that one is the favorite. That changes as the days go by. The fact is that it is difficult to predict, right from the start, who will win.” account.

The 2023 edition is already confirmed and registration is open, with the performance of Tadeu guaranteed. This was the presenter’s first year in charge of the program and he immediately fell in favor with the audience for his lighter tone and direct speeches.

