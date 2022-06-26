Tenório’s “Joinha” for Guta’s speech in Pantanal becomes a meme

The “climate pie” was served in the Pantanal chapter shown last Friday (24/6). Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) discussed the young woman’s relationship with his son, Tadeu (José Loreto). In the midst of all the confusion, the attitude of Tenório (Murilo Benício) became a meme on the web.

In the Globo soap opera, Leôncio commented on Guta’s personality to Tenório: “Your daughter is a free and unimpeded woman”. The girl replied: “I really am, if you think I’m going to be offended by this, you’ve missed the trip.”

Tenório, seeing his daughter’s reaction, simply raised his thumb and gave her an ironic “thumbs up” for having practically sunk the marriage. The farmer wants to grab part of Leôncio’s patrimony and sees the perfect moment in the union of Guta and Tadeu.

On social media, Tenório’s “thumbs up” went viral. The audience loved the sarcasm towards the rude girl. Check out the backlash:

the tenorio for the sealed gutta kkkkkkkkkkk #wetland pic.twitter.com/SqoZ7POf0y — gio is a mediciner (@httppetrova) June 25, 2022

“Your daughter is a free and unencumbered woman.”

“I really am, if you think I’m going to be offended by this, you’ve missed the trip.” # Pantanal pic.twitter.com/rN3bs83wmc — Sergio Santos (@ZAMENZA) June 25, 2022

Zé Leôncio breaking up with Guta inside her house, the weather was very heavy. Black cloud passing over the house Tenorio: # Pantanal pic.twitter.com/6tI5oKzANq — Ann Kath ✨ (@segueakath) June 25, 2022

