Thauan Lara signs term of commitment with Inter and will renew contract | International

New in Inter’s lineup 3-0 victory over Coritiba , Thauan Lara will continue on Beira-Rio. The left-back signed a term of commitment with the club and will have the contract renewal made official in the coming days.

The term of the new bond is kept confidential. The current one was valid until the middle of 2023. Thus, the young man could sign a pre-contract with any team from January, which generated concern in the colorado backstage.

Thauan made his second game as a professional, his first as a starter. Last year, under Diego Aguirre, he played 10 minutes during the 1-0 loss to Cuiabá.

The colored jewel received the opportunity to please Mano in training. In addition, the problem that the coach had on the left side also generated the situation.

Moses was suspended. Renê, the holder of the position, improves the physical part to be available against Colo Colo after suffering a muscle injury in his left thigh. Paulo Victor was banned due to flu symptoms.

– He is very mature for 18 years, he fluctuates little in training, he is focused on what he needs to do. We are glad. We got a good rating on it. Thauan is confirming in practice what everyone expects and what I’ve heard about him since I arrived – said coach Mano Menezes.

With the bond expanded, Thauan hopes to convince Mano to receive new opportunities. The boy tries to be on the list that travels to Chile on Monday for the duel valid for the round of 16 of the Sudamericana.

