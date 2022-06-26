The 10 most watched series on Netflix

When a Netflix original series becomes popular, new season premieres reach huge audiences and garner incredible views in just a few days.

This reach ends up defining which series are preferred by subscribers, as new seasons often end up standing out with each release. Recently, Netflix released a ranking that shows it all.

In the list published by the streaming platform of the most watched series, we see which were the most played by subscribers only in the first 28 days of launch. Among the titles are bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Witcheramong others.

10. The Witcher – Season 2

the second season of The Witcher arrived on Netflix with a bang, resulting in 484.3 million hours viewed in just 28 days of its debut on the streaming service. The plot is derived from a graphic novel and even has a video game.

The two seasons of The Witcher can be watched on Netflix.

9. Ozark – Season 4

The fourth and final season of ozark also broke records on Netflix, with a reach of no less than 491 million hours played in the homes of subscribers to the service. The plot said goodbye with class to the fans, being one of the most popular of the company.

You can already check all the seasons of ozark on Netflix.

8. 13 Reasons Why – Season 2

13 Reasons Why, a controversial series, also has its place in Netflix’s most watched ranking. The intense teen production secured 496.1 million hours played at the launch of the second season on streaming.

The series 13 Reasons Why It has four seasons on the streaming platform.

7. Making Anna

True crime stories also catch the attention of the Netflix subscriber, and the miniseries inventing Anna managed to conquer its space on the platform. In the first 28 days of premiere alone, the production was viewed for 511.9 million hours.

inventing Anna is available on Netflix in nine episodes.

6. The Witcher – Season 1

the first season of The Witcher also did not fall behind in the ranking of most watched series, even achieving an even better position.

The series premiere secured more than 541 million hours viewed in less than a month.

5. Lucifer – Season 5

the fifth season of Lucifer was highly anticipated by fans of the series, so it is clear that the release was highly sought after by Netflix subscribers. The True Devil’s Story garnered 569.4 million hours played in just a few weeks of its premiere.

Lucifer is now available on Netflix in six seasons.

4. Stranger Things – Season 3

In fourth place was the third season of Stranger Things, a Netflix original series that tells the story of the Upside Down and Eleven. Released in 2019, the episodes reached an incredible 581.1 million hours played in just 28 days from the premiere.

Stranger Things is in its fourth season on Netflix.

3. Bridgerton – Season 1

the first season of bridgerton not only did it get 625.4 million hours played in less than a month of its premiere, but it became the most watched series on all of Netflix. However, the record for the series based on Julia Quinn’s books was overturned by the South Korean plot. round 6.

The two seasons of bridgerton can be marathoned on Netflix.

2. Bridgerton – Season 2

But the second season of bridgerton also did not fall behind, guaranteeing the second place in the ranking. According to Netflix figures, the episodes were watched for 656.2 million hours in the first 28 days of release alone, surpassing its previous record.

1. Stranger Things – Season 4

The first place went to a recent premiere: part 1 of the fourth season of Stranger Things. The number is extraordinary: 781 million hours played in less than a month of its debut on Netflix.

With part 2 releasing on July 1st, the record should be even more amazing.