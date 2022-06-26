The 7 best movies that hit the Netflix catalog in 2022

Whiplash: The Quest for Perfection (2014), Damien Chazelle

Disclosure / Sony Pictures

Andrew Neiman is a talented musician, who manages to get into Manhattan’s prestigious music conservatory, the Schaffer Academy. The dream of music students at the conservatory is to be invited to join the jazz band, conducted by the stern professor Terence Fletcher. He has trained some of the best jazz musicians today, but pleasing him is not an easy task. His methods include bullying, assaults, and outright humiliation, as well as pushing his students to the brink of exhaustion. Andrew is asked to be the band’s drummer, but what starts out as a dream could turn out to be the end of his love for music.