The 7 best movies that hit the Netflix catalog in 2022

Disclosure / Paramount Pictures
Netflix periodically renews its catalog, there are hundreds of new movies added each month, including original productions, exclusive distributions, blockbusters and classics. To make life easier for our readers, Revista Bula made a selection of the best films that entered and remained in the platform’s catalog in 2022. In the list, only critically and publically acclaimed films. Highlights for “Madres Paralelas” (2021), by Pedro Almodóvar; “The Lighthouse” (2019), by Robert Eggers; and “A Quiet Place” (2018), by John Krasinski. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.
Images: Disclosure / Reproduction Netflix
Munich: On the Edge of War (2022), Christian Schwochow
In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.
Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar
Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make it to the NBA.
Parallel Mothers (2021), Pedro Almodóvar
After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.
The Lighthouse (2019), Robert Eggers
Ephraim Winslow is hired as an assistant to a lighthouse keeper named Thomas Wake. The work is hard, the weather is bad, and Wake proves to be a despicable, authoritarian boss who doesn’t let Winslow into the upper lighthouse. When a seagull appears and begins to torment the newcomer, bringing bad omens, dark and mysterious things begin to happen.
A Quiet Place (2018), John Krasinski
In a post-apocalyptic world, a family must live in complete silence to avoid being devoured by monsters that hunt through sound. The family communicates using sign language and finds ingenious ways to outwit the blind demonic creatures in order to stay alive. The problem is that soon they will have to face a challenge: the mother is pregnant with a baby about to be born.
Whiplash: The Quest for Perfection (2014), Damien Chazelle
Andrew Neiman is a talented musician, who manages to get into Manhattan’s prestigious music conservatory, the Schaffer Academy. The dream of music students at the conservatory is to be invited to join the jazz band, conducted by the stern professor Terence Fletcher. He has trained some of the best jazz musicians today, but pleasing him is not an easy task. His methods include bullying, assaults, and outright humiliation, as well as pushing his students to the brink of exhaustion. Andrew is asked to be the band’s drummer, but what starts out as a dream could turn out to be the end of his love for music.
The Shawshank Redemption (1994), Frank Darabont
Andy Dufresne is a banker wrongly accused of double murder. Sentenced to life in prison, he is taken to Shawshank Prison, where he befriends Red, an inmate who manages to smuggle things out of jail. Suffering numerous violence and atrocities on the spot, Andy gives financial advice to one of the guards and gets protection, but after a while he is betrayed and goes back to experiencing a routine of aggression at the place. While trying to prove his innocence, Andy dreams of regaining his freedom and rebuilding his life.
Taxi Driver (1976), Martin Scorsese
Travis Bickle is an unhinged young man who, after his military service, moved to New York. With insomnia, he accepts to work as a taxi driver at dawn. Disgusted by the filth and corruption in the city, he begins to fantasize about taking the law into his own hands. Unable to connect with other people, the only friend he makes in town is an underage prostitute exploited by a dangerous pimp. Bickle’s mental health quickly deteriorates and he believes he can cleanse New York of crime on his own.