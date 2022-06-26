The airline that promises to face Copa Airlines receives authorization to fly





AraJet, the new Dominican airline, has been formally authorized to carry out charter, air cargo and mail flights, while still pursuing authorization for scheduled flights. The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute delivered the Air Operator Certificate, which authorizes AraJet to begin commercial air transport operations, this week. Through a sequence of tweetsthe Dominican entity released the news, highlighting the strengthening of the country’s air connectivity.

As Aviacionline reports, the company was born as Dominican Wings in 2014 and operated several charter flights with Avion Express Airbus aircraft under leasing. In 2018, it changed its corporate name to Flycana, maintaining the DW Dominican Wings air operator certificate, to become an ultra low cost company.





In 2020, a new competitor airline emerged, SkyCana. Not to cause confusion in the market, Flycana was forced to change its name to Arajet, later moving forward with an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAXs with an option for another 15, the largest ever by a Caribbean airline with Boeing.

AraJet will also be the first customer in the Americas for the Boeing 737-8200, the high-density version of the MAX that can accommodate up to 210 passengers.

The company’s intention is to establish a hub with continental reach in Santo Domingo, which will serve as a counterweight to that of Copa Airlines in Panama. In this framework, it received authorization to operate to more than 40 destinations.

Arajet is expected to generate more than 4,000 direct jobs and around 40,000 indirect jobs over the next five years. In addition, it plans to transport 7 million passengers a year, making it the largest company in the history of the Dominican Republic.



