The body of actress Geninha da Rosa Borges is veiled at the Santa Isabel Theater

O Santa Isabel Theater is the stage for the farewell of Geninha of Rosa Borges. The actress and theater director from Pernambuco, who died last Thursday (23), at the age of 100is being veiled this Saturday (25), in the cultural equipment that she managed on three occasions and which hosted many of her shows.





Relatives, friends and admirers of the “grande dame of Pernambuco theater”, attended the funeral to give their last tributes. The coffin with the artist’s body was placed in the center of the theater stage.





“It was what she always wanted. She wasn’t ashamed to say that Santa Isabel was hers. She always wanted it to be on stage, because this is where she lived. I just couldn’t imagine her scene so quiet”, she commented, moved, Ana Maria da Rosa Borges, one of the actress’s daughters.











The funeral must end at 4 pm. Then, Geninha’s body will go to the cremation ceremony, which will be restricted to family members, at Morada da Paz Cemetery. According to the family, the artist’s ashes should be left at the Santa Isabel Theater.

centenary

Geninha had celebrated her centenary last Tuesday (21), a few days before her death. “In the last few days, she was fulfilling the promise she made us to turn 100 years old. Her body no longer allowed her to participate in things and, if I know my mother well, she must have thought that it was not appropriate to say goodbye on a party day. . So, she waited a little bit”, stated Ana.





“I think she made all her dreams come true. She could have had any difficulty, she would go and do it with perfection”, added the daughter, who pointed to generosity as the main attribute of the actress.





For Romildo Moreira, current director of Teatro de Santa Isabel, Geninha remains a living heritage for the place. “In addition to being an actress who shone on this stage, she was an excellent manager of the house. I saw how much appreciation, care, affection and uninterrupted attention she had for this theater”, she said.





Geninha directed Santa Isabel three times, the first time in 1983. Among her management initiatives, she implemented guided tours of the monument listed by the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional (Iphan).

Tributes

One of the personalities who was present at Geninha’s farewell was state deputy and former mayor of Recife João Paulo (PCdoB). “It’s a huge loss, but I think what she’s built doesn’t end here. Because of her talent and what she represented, she gave this theater an international dimension,” he said.





The Secretary of Culture of the State, Oscar Barreto, who also attended the wake, classified Geninha as a diva of Pernambuco theater. “She was a star in life and now she is a star in the sky as well,” he pointed out.





Artists who lived with the actress and director took advantage of the final moments of the wake to honor her. After a religious celebration, the space was opened for actors, poets and musicians to express their admiration for the great diva through art. Ana Maria, daughter of Geninha, began by reciting the poem “Para ser grande”, by Fernando Pessoa. Then, names from the local scene, such as Adriano Cabral, Daniela Câmara, Colly Holanda and Márcia Luz joined the artistic act, thus revering the cultural legacy of those who inspired so many generations.

