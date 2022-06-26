The Last of Us: Part 1 occupies 79GB

The Last of Us: Part 1 is the PlayStation 5 and PC remake of the acclaimed Naughty Dog game originally released in 2013 and this project promises to go further than the remaster, with gameplay improvements and superior visual quality.

Remade from the ground up for PlayStation 5, The Last of Us: Part 1 features impressive graphics quality, something that no one will doubt, especially those who have played The Last of Us: Part 2, which will mean larger assets that will take up a lot more space in your console’s storage.

As seen in the promotional information for The Last of Us: Part 1, the game that will feature improved controls, modernized gameplay and has been recreated with the latest version of Naughty Dog’s engine will require at least 79GB of space on your PS5.

Comparison videos and images reveal incredible improvements to facial expressions, lighting adjustments, camera positioning and even changes to the clothing of character models, promising an incredible amount of minute detail that has been altered or improved.

The size now presented can be changed until the release of The Last of Us: Part 1, scheduled for September 2 on PS5, but it doesn’t seem unreasonable that the new version occupies almost twice the 48GB that the PS4 remaster occupies.