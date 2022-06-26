The MP that releases R$ 3 billion from the FGTS for microcredit is approved

Recently a Provisional Measure was approved in the Chamber of Deputies. It authorizes the allocation of R$ 3 billion from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for a microcredit intended for individuals and individual microentrepreneurs (MEI).

The forecast is that up to R$ 1,500 will be released to individuals. For those who have a CNPJ as an individual microentrepreneur, in turn, it has a differentiated value, as the maximum microcredit limit rises to R$ 4,500.

microcredit MP

In the original proposal of the microcredit measure, the value was lower for those who are PF or MEI. Initially, the release would amount to one thousand and R$3 thousand, respectively, but the text approved in the plenary was changed by deputy and rapporteur Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF).

According to him, the value of microcredit is still modest. “We must be careful not to induce indebtedness”, justified the deputy.

Limiting amounts is also a way of serving the largest possible number of entrepreneurs and individuals who seek microcredit. The forecast is that it can serve at least 4.5 million people who undertake today in Brazil.

Also according to the basic text approved by the Chamber of Deputies, the MP changes the rules on infractions for failure to collect FGTS amounts by companies. The penalty is 30% of the amount not collected. Currently, the maximum fine is no more than BRL 106.45.

Another change in the provisional measure that provides for microcredit is the increase in the maximum term of loans financed by the FGTS. It goes up from 30 to 35 years old.

According to the text of the MP, the operations will be assured by the Microfinance Guarantee Fund (FGM) of Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital).