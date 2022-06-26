“The question is not whether the US recession will happen, but when”: how to invest in this scenario?

On June 15, the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, raised interest rates in the world’s largest economy by 0.75 percentage point, to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% per year. This was the first increase of this magnitude and also the largest since 1994.

According to the committee members, this decision was taken because the inflation rate remained high. In May, the rate reached 8.6% in 12 months, its highest level since March 1981 and far from the 2% target for this year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in a speech to the US Congress, said the institution’s commitment to fighting inflation is “unconditional”. Powell also added that further highs at any level are not ruled out and what the Fed’s task of seeking a soft landing in the US economy becomes “more challenging”.

In this scenario, the market’s reading is that the risk of recession in the world’s largest economy is increasing, which has brought down stock markets around the world. “The question is when and the intensity of this recession and not if it will happen anymore”, said Felipe Guerra, founding partner and CIO of Legacy Capital, in episode 151 of Stock Pickers.

Carlos Woelz, director and founding partner of Kapitalo Investimentos, also agrees with this view. “Bringing inflation down will require significant pain. It seems very unlikely that you have soft landing of the US economy,” he told Stock Pickers.

Investing with the recession on the radar

For the two experts, interest rates should continue rising and inflation pressing for longer. Therefore, both are short on the stock exchange and long on interest. In addition, they emphasize the positive vision for commodities, but always keeping an eye on the “mini-cycles” of this market to readjust the portfolio.

“Right now we have almost no oil, we wait for it to fall to buy more. 2 months ago we were very bought. In the medium and long term, I also believe that gold will rise significantly”, says Guerra, from Legacy.

In fixed income investments, Woelz, from Kapitalo, emphasizes the importance of being aware of the timing of when the recession will happen to get the best investments. “It is very important to know to catch the inversion of the curve. I work with the interest rate drop in the middle of 2023”, he says.

How is Brazil?

In this scenario of recession in the US, experts believe that the Brazilian economy will not go unpunished and is doomed to the same fate. In addition to being an emerging country and historically suffering more in times of risk aversion, Brazil is also going through a presidential election, which increases uncertainties around the country.

With that, Guerra says that Legacy seeks to be more sold than bought on the Brazilian stock exchange, especially in the consumer sector. “It’s a bad scenario for the stock market, you have to have a portfolio that benefits from higher interest rates for a long time,” he said in Stock Pickers.

At Kapitalo, Woelz says he has some companies in his portfolio, such as Petrobras (PETR4) and Suzano (SUZB3). “We like some companies, even though they are in Brazil,” he says.

For more details on the vision of Felipe Guerra, founding partner and CIO of Legacy Capital, and Carlos Woelz, director and founding partner of Kapitalo Investimentos, check out episode 151 of Stock Pickers.

