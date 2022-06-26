‘The Voice Kids’: replacing Michel Teló in Tira-Teima, Toni Garrido reveals preparation behind the scenes | 2022

Hold on heart! The Voice Kids arrives at Stubborn this Sunday, 6/26, and promises a lot of emotion and surprise. The first one is the presence of Toni Garrido, who takes over the Teló Team at this stage. Backstage, he talks about the anticipation for his new assignment at The Voice family and, from champion to champion, he jokes by revealing a similarity with the sertanejo. Run here and press play! 👇

Toni Garrido will replace Teló at Tira-Teima

“Take a good look, you will find similarities. If you didn’t find a visual similarity that fast, it’s in the aura, in the energy. I’m all worked on the energy of Teló”, said Toni in the video.

Strictly following all health protocols, Michel Teló was unable to participate in the Tira-Teima recordings. And as a family that is a family stays together, Toni Garrido promptly agreed to replace the coach.

“Michel Teló is irreplaceable. So, there’s no way to replace him, but I’m here representing dear Telozinho”, says Toni, who adds:

Today, my task is to continue the feeling, the care, the affection. You have to choose some children, you have to do that. So I came with the greatest love to do this. — Toni Garrido

Michel Teló had already sent a message, watch:

Michel Teló explains absence from recording of ‘The Voice Kids’

Maiara and Maraisa and Carlinhos Brown take care! Six-time champion of The Voice, Michel Teló transferred responsibility for Tira-Teima to a coach who was also a champion. Toni Garrido arrived at the program on the right foot. He made his debut on the final season of The Voice+ already with a win. And guess who he was inspired by?

On The Voice +, I was lucky to have dear Vera de Maria Maga champion, the championship was hers. In order for me to give some good tips to Vera, my biggest mentor was Michel Teló. Some very mature situations, I only understood by thinking how Teló reasoned

