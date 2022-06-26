‘The Voice Kids’: without Teló, Tira-Teima’s phase premieres with Toni Garrido and individual performances; accompany | 2022

Presenter Marcio Garcia opened the program this Sunday, 26/6, promising that the debut of the Stubborn will have “chilling” presentations. And it wasn’t for less, right? 👏

After the fiercely contested phases of blind auditions and battlesthe 21 best talents from this season of The Voice Kids so far are vying for the nine spots in the Semifinal. In the current stage, each participant will take the stage to perform alone. In rounds with four voices, the coach will save two. In rounds with three, only one talent will advance in the competition.

2 of 4 Carlinhos Brown, Maiara and Maraisa and Toni Garrido will coach The Voice Kids in the Tira-Teima phase — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo Carlinhos Brown, Maiara and Maraisa and Toni Garrido will coach The Voice Kids in the Tira-Teima phase — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo

On today’s program, Carlinhos Brown and Maiara and Maraisa will receive a very special guest on the technician bench who will take care of the kids from Telo team: Toni Garrido, who in 2022 was the champion coach of The Voice +.

Marcio Garcia explained: “So that we can always follow all health and safety protocols to the letter, Michel Teló could not be with us in the recording of the two Tira-Teima programs that took place on the 28th and 29th of May. Everything is fine with our Telózinho, ok? I take this opportunity to send you a kiss from all of us, my dear. A big kiss, Teló!”

Follow the presentations:

3 of 4 Teló Team: Davi Andrade, Mel Grebin and Rafa Lemos in the Tira-Teima stage of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo Teló Team: Davi Andrade, Mel Grebin and Rafa Lemos in the Tira-Teima stage of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

Before the match began, Marcio Garcia gave an important message: “Tello has selected four voices for this round, but for health reasons the participant Júlia Castro could not be with us. With that, unfortunately, she had to leave the competition. But Júlia is fine and we take the opportunity to send you a huge kiss from the whole The Voice Kids family, Júlia!”

Davi Andrade sings “Luar do Sertão”

Davi Andrade opened the stage of The Voice Kids in the Stubborn with a very elegant version of “Luar do Sertão”classic of Luiz Gonzaga that has already been recorded by the great voices of our music. An exemplary student at school, the Santa Catarina native from the city of Ponta Serrada is 10 years old.

His voice is that power, with that high pitch, with that chirp that is precisely modulated to enchant people and say that this afternoon the moonlight is also welcome. You nailed it! — Carlinhos Brown

Mel Grebin Sings “Shallow”

Ready for stardom, Mel Grebin sang “Shallow”music of Lady Gaga which gave the film A Star Is Born the Oscar for best original song. Daughter of a vocal technique teacher, the 11-year-old gaúcha was applauded by the audience during her performance and drew humorous comments from Maraisa.

I remembered about 15 crushes of mine listening to this song. My heart is like this… Our Lady! You managed to play there where you shouldn’t. I remembered my past, my exes. — Maraisa

Rafa Lemos sings “Volta Pra Mim”

After winning praise from musician Kiko, from New clothesfor its version of “So beautiful” in the Blind Auditions, Rafa Lemos returned to sing a classic from the repertoire of the classic pop rock group. The 12-year-old boy who came from the city of Franca (SP) rocked the romantic ballad “Come back to me”. Brown was shocked:

You sang for people. You sang in such an emotional way that I believe that at that moment the country was moved to tears, especially the one who had a love that left for a reason. — Carlinhos Brown

⭐ The coach’s decision

After three breathtaking performances, it was time for Toni Garrido to make the difficult decision to decide who would go to the next stage.

The singer praised Davi’s “posture and commitment to his voice”, stated that Rafa is “a great beast” with a great future ahead of him and celebrated the concentration and strength of Mel Grebin’s singing, a girl who was ranked first in the Telo team for the phase of Semifinal.

4 of 4 Team Maiara and Maraisa: Kaio Alvaro, Lorenah and Maria Laura in the Tira-Teima stage of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo Team Maiara and Maraisa: Kaio Alvaro, Lorenah and Maria Laura in the Tira-Teima stage of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

Team Maiara and Maraisa will compete in the first stage of the Stubborn with Kaio Alvaro, Lorenah and Maria Laura.

Kaio Alvaro sings “I did not learn to say goodbye”

With a lot of talent and cuteness, Kaio Alvaro is one of the youngest on the show today. The 9-year-old boy, who has a pet donkey and came from the city of Goianésia do Pará (PA), enchanted the technicians with his version of “I Didn’t Learn to Say Goodbye”success of the repertoire of Leandro & Leonardo.

When he arrives at Tira-Teima, everyone’s feeling here is one: no one has learned to say goodbye […] Your singing brings progress. You are much safer. What a beautiful thing: cuteness and competence! — Carlinhos Brown

Lorenah sings “If God Only Heard Me”

Praised for singing amazingly in the battlesLorenah returns to The Voice Kids stage to defend the song “If God Heard Me”music of Almir Rogério famous in the voices of Chitaozinho & Xororó. The 13-year-old singer has already recorded a DVD and came from the city of Mococa (SP).

This song by Almir Rogério is very beautiful, it’s a prayer, it’s a prayer. There came a time when she [Lorenah] got involved with the music in a way that it was all too beautiful. So I loved. — Toni Garrido