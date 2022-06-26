Thiago Salomão and Renato Santiago launch Market Makers with Empiricus; see project details – Money Times

Thiago Salomão and Renato Santiagotwo of the most influential producers of content about investments and personal finances from Brazil, are back on the market. The duo works out the last details to launch the Market Makers (Market Makers, in a free translation).

beyond the traditional podcastformat with which the duo achieved national projection, the new project will also feature texts and written interviews, a content portal and a newsletter.

The big news, however, is the creation of a investment club to put your theses to the test.

The objective, according to Salomão, who spoke exclusively with the Money Timesis to keep talking about investments with the greatest minds in the market, but without being boring.

“We created an environment where the conversation was deep enough for market professionals, but fun for non-professionals to listen,” he explains.

Salomão adds that an extremely intelligent person is not always able to expose everything they know about investments clearly.

“Sometimes, you need to have a person who doesn’t have this background to be able to facilitate communication”, he argues.

The first episode of the podcast will be recorded at the headquarters of B3, in an auditorium with a capacity of 150 people. The recording will be on July 5th, Tuesday, from 17h, in an event for guests.

In addition, Market Makers will also chat with one of the biggest managers in the market, Luis Stuhlbergerof Greenat the fund’s 25th anniversary conference.

View the Market Makers manifest

Skin in the game: the challenge that awaits Thiago Salomão

“Skin in the game”, or face to face, in market jargon, is to put into practice what was recommended. The idea, according to Salomão, is that conversations with managers generate investment theses that can be applied and tested in the club.

“It will be an investment club, where members will put money in their wallets. We promoted value investing (long-term equity investments), but we didn’t put it into practice. We can apply the ideas that go through the program and even validate our own studies. It will be a way to put our content to the test”, he says.

Why is Empiricus the ideal place for Market Makers?

The return of Salomão and Santiago has a partner that needs no introduction: Empiricus Research, the largest independent analysis house in the country and controller of the Money Times.

And why the empiricus? Salomão explains that he was always a fan of the founders of the analysis house, Felipe Miranda and Rodolfo Amstalden.

“These are extremely smart guys. There was always admiration for the people who were here. On the CNPJ side, the empiricusif it were to be summed up, it is the great success story of a content producer in Brazil”, he says.

He recalls that the company has the expertise to work on content and monetize it, “something that nobody knows how to do better and with a language that is similar to ours”.

“It’s a case that went through a very big ordeal, because everyone criticized the ‘Empiricus model’, and today everyone wants to copy it”, he concludes.

Markets fall: What to do?

And what advice does Solomon give investors at this time of risk aversion and falling markets? For him, this is the opportunity for anyone thinking about handbag as long term investment.

“Great opportunities arise when the stock market is falling, when the news in the newspapers is worrying”, he says.

He also highlights the importance of diversifying investments.

“One thing I always say is that the stock market is not binary (buy everything in stocks or flee the stock market immediately). There are excellent opportunities in several other markets, and the secret I apply to my portfolio is to have diversified investments so that I sleep at night,” she says.

In addition to Salomão and Santiago, the podcast will feature the participation of analyst Matheus Soares.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!