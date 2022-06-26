This will be the price of gasoline and diesel when they are tax-free

A bill that aims to set the ceiling on the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) – which is levied on fuel, telecommunications, transport and electricity – was in circulation in the Senate. This proposal has already received votes and was approved by senators on Monday, 13.

See also: Gasoline rises at pumps and hits UNBELIEVABLE value; see how much it costs

The forecast is that by the end of this year the Federal Government intends to to finish with federal and state taxes on diesel and gasoline.

If this measure is implemented, the value of a liter of gasoline could fall by approximately R$2.44, as well as the value of diesel by up to R$0.82.

In this case, what should happen was the total cut in the transfer of these fees to consumers, in other words, there should not be an increase in the profit margin by distributors.

How is the price of diesel and gasoline calculated in Brazil?

Now let’s clarify a very frequent doubt among Brazilians: after all, how is the price of gasoline and diesel calculated in our country? According to Petrobras, the state-owned company is responsible for 38.9% of the amount charged per liter of gasoline and 63.2% for diesel.

The rest of the amounts come from state and federal taxes.

In addition to these rates, there is also the inclusion of values ​​referring to anhydrous ethanol and biodiesel. The thing is still the same when it comes to distribution and resale.

See below a table that shows the value of the current fuel prices, before the ICMS decrease.

Composition of gasoline price

Petrobras BRL 2.81 38.9% Anhydrous ethanol cost BRL 0.98 13.6% Distribution and resale BRL 0.99 13.7% State tax BRL 1.75 24.2% Federal taxes BRL 0.69 9.6% Total BRL 7.22 100%

Diesel price breakdown

Petrobras BRL 4.43 63.2% Biodiesel BRL 0.74 10.6% Distribution and resale BRL 1.02 14.5% State tax BRL 0.82 11.7% Federal taxes*** – – Total R$ 7.01 100%

It should be noted that the values ​​mentioned above are based on the national average data made by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), which was carried out in the week of May 29 to June 4.

However, each state charges a different ICMS rate, so this can make fuel prices increase even more, depending on the region.

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, for example, ICMS can reach around 34%. In the state of Minas Gerais, this average is 31%, as well as 29% for the state of Maranhão.

What would the price of gasoline be like without taxes?

Let’s imagine that the Federal Government managed to end all taxes on fuel in Brazil.

So it will be possible for the average value per liter to drop from the current R$ 7.21 to R$ 4.77, just as the R$ 7.21 for diesel would go to R$ 6.19. The price would decrease by 33.8% for gasoline and 11.7% for diesel.

Bearing in mind that this decrease will only be valid until the end of the year, that is, until the state company makes the readjustments and the effectiveness of the reduction ceases to be valid.