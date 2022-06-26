Tombense x Náutico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Tombense and Náutico face each other this Sunday, at 11 am (GMT), at Estádio Soares de Azevedo, in Muriaé, for the 14th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The duel brings together teams with very different goals in the national competition.

Tombense is in a great moment in the championship. The team comes from five unbeaten games, with four wins and one draw. In the last round, the team won the first victory away from home, against Novorizontino, with the triumph by 3 to 1. The team from Tombos has 19 points and occupies the sixth position.

Náutico, in turn, have not won for three matches, with one draw and two defeats, and in the last nine matches they have only been victorious once (against Brusque, away from home). Long negative sequence that made the current two-time champion from Pernambuco plummet to the relegation zone.

Tombense – Coach: Bruno Pivetti

After the first victory as a visitor, Carcará will try to maintain their good performance as home team in Serie B. The team comes from three consecutive triumphs at home and has not yet been defeated in Muriaé. The team added 13 of the 21 points played at Soares de Azevedo (59.25% success).

Coach Bruno Pivetti will have problems climbing the midfield for the game against Náutico. Rodrigo and Jean Lucas are suspended for the third yellow card. Nenê Bonilha, who has gained space in the team and scored the goals in the victory over Novorizontino, and Renatinho, who paved the way for the triumph in Novo Horizonte, can win opportunities. Defender Ednei remains out due to a calf injury. Joseph must be kept at the back. Ciel is expected to return to the team after recovering from muscle pain.

Probable lineup: Felipe Garcia; David, Joseph, Roger Carvalho and Manoel; Zé Ricardo, Nenê Bonilha and Renatinho; Keke, Everton Galdino and Ciel

Embezzlement: Luan, Ednei and Igor Henrique (injured); Rodrigo and Jean Lucas (suspended)

hanging: Igor Henrique, Joseph and Nenê Bonilha

Nautical – Coach: Roberto Fernandes

7 of 9 Coach Roberto Fernandes in Náutico training in Aflitos — Photo: Tiago Caldas/Náutico Coach Roberto Fernandes in Náutico training in Aflitos — Photo: Tiago Caldas/Náutico

After using for the first time the scheme with three defenders in the classic against Sport, in the last round, coach Roberto Fernandes must repeat the strategy for the game against Tombense. However, once again, the coach of Timbu will have problems in the lineup of the teams.

In defense, Carlão, for accumulating three yellow cards, gives way to Wellington, who is back from suspension. In attack, after suffering a new muscle injury (the third in the year), Kieza is missing again, with Amarildo gaining a new chance in charge of attack.

Finally, the coach will also not have the steering wheel Rhaldney, who is in negotiation to leave the Náutico. In this way, Thassio’s silver player should be activated on the right wing.

Possible lineup: Lucas Perri; Bruno Bispo, Wellington and João Paulo; Thassio, Ralph, Richard Franco, Victor Ferraz and Pedro Vítor; Jean Carlos and Amarildo.

Embezzlement: Hereda (meniscus tear), Bryan (knee tear), Luis Phelipe (thigh tear), Léo Passos (knee ligament tear), Kieza (thigh tear) and Carlão (suspended)

hanging: Luis Philippe, Jean Carlos and Pedro Vítor