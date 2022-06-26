Turkish reveals concern about Caleb and Vargas in the Atlantic

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Vargas assisted the first goal and headed the ball that died in the net on the last move

Turkish coach Mohamed spared most of Atlético’s starters in the 3-2 victory over Fortaleza on Saturday, in Mineiro, due to the physical wear and tear caused by the sequence of games. Even so, the coach gained more concerns for the sequence of the year. According to the Argentine, midfielder Calebe and forward Eduardo Vargas left the game injured and will be evaluated by the medical department.

“It was a decision considering the players’ tiredness. We had to use Vargas for longer than we thought. It ended with a nuisance. We had Caleb and Vargas injured. We had to use players for a long time, out of plans. Football is a strategy. Sometimes it works well, sometimes it works poorly”, said the coach.

Caleb started this Saturday and played for 90 minutes. Even in pain, the midfielder stayed on the field until the end of the historic comeback victory.

The schedule for Eduardo Vargas was to enter only in the second half. But, with 30 minutes of play and a partial defeat by 2-0, the coach was forced to use the Chilean, who returned from injury four matches ago. Once again, the striker left the pitch with annoyance.

Only four holders started the duel against Fortaleza this Saturday: goalkeeper Everson, defender Junior Alonso (substituted in the first half), left-back Guilherme Arana and defensive midfielder Allan (who left the field at halftime).

Atltico return to the field next Tuesday, against Emelec, at 7:15 pm, in Guayaquil, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.