UFC: Chris Curtis neutralizes Rodolfo Vieira takedowns and wins on points | combat

Known for his refined jiu-jitsu, Rodolfo Vieira was unable to put his flagship into action this Saturday. At the opening of the main card of UFC Tsarukian x Gamrot, in Las Vegas (USA), the “Black Belt Hunter” suffered from a takedown defense by Chris Curtis and was defeated by unanimous decision (triple 29-28), at weight -medium (up to 84kg). It was the second setback for the Brazilian in his professional MMA career.

1 of 4 Chris Curtis defeated Rodolfo Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28 triple) — Photo: Getty Images Chris Curtis defeated Rodolfo Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28 triple) – Photo: Getty Images

Rodolfo tried to take it to the ground in the first minute, but when applying the takedown, he fell under. Curtis didn’t want to be on the ground with the Brazilian and got up. In the clinch, Vieira landed a knee in the American’s genital region and the fight was briefly interrupted. On the way back, Rodolfo insisted on takedowns, but he was unsuccessful. With just over a minute to go, the Brazilian threw a front kick, and Curtis accused a blow to the genital region. After another interruption, the central referee chose not to take a point from Rodolfo Vieira. The Brazilian still hit good jabs in the final stretch.

Rodolfo worked jabs and low kicks, but couldn’t find the right time to take it to the ground. On the other hand, Curtis, despite defending takedowns well, didn’t threaten much in striking, making life easier for the Brazilian. The American only grew in the final stretch of the second round, when he landed good blows on Vieira’s face and body. Rodolfo insisted on takedowns in the last round, but he stopped in the excellent defense of Curtis, who was superior in the striking to take the victory.

Raulian starts well but loses on points

After a promising start, with hard blows to the face from Sergey Morozov, Raulian Paiva couldn’t repeat the level of performance in the last two rounds and lost by unanimous decision (triple 29-28), on the preliminary card, in a fight for the bantamweight (up to 61kg). It was the Brazilian’s second consecutive defeat.

2 of 4 Sergey Morozov defeated Raulian Paiva by unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images Sergey Morozov defeated Raulian Paiva by unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images

Early on, Raulian hit a powerful right that shook the Kazakh, who clinched to contain the rival’s momentum. The Brazilian kept his pace and continued connecting good blows until the end of the round. Morozov changed strategy in the second round and timed the takedown. He worked over the top most of the time. It was only in the final minute that Raulian escaped the position and got to his feet, but he couldn’t turn the round. In the last five minutes, the Kazakh once again insisted on the takedown, put it down, but Paiva managed to get up shortly after. This time, however, he seemed more cautious in the standup and wasn’t as effective as he was in the first round.

Other highlights from the preliminary card

In the other fights on the preliminary card, the biggest highlight was Cody Durden. With an overwhelming performance, he annihilated the South African JP Buys with a succession of blows that forced the central referee to stop the fight in just 68 seconds. Mario Bautista, on the other hand, took no notice of Brian Kelleher and ended up with a rear naked choke at 2:27 of the first round.

3 of 4 Cody Durden defeated JP Buys by TKO with 1min08s of R1 — Photo: Getty Images Cody Durden defeated JP Buys by TKO with 1min08s of R1 – Photo: Getty Images

Who also did well was Carlos Ulberg, in the last fight of the preliminary card. The New Zealander closed in style by knocking out Tafon Nchukwi 1min15s into the first round. The Cameroonian started pressing as he tried to corner his rival, but as soon as Ulberg connected his first punch, he forced his opponent to retreat. He went up, landed a good sequence of punches and guaranteed the positive result.

UFC Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

June 25, 2022 in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD:

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot

Thiago Moisés defeated Christos Giagos by submission at 3min05s of R1

Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Nate Maness via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Chris Curtis defeated Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Carlos Ulberg defeated Tafon Nchukwi by TKO at 1min15s of R1

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke defeated TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Sergey Morozov defeated Raulian Paiva by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cody Durden defeated JP Buys by TKO at 1:08 of R1

Mario Bautista defeated Brian Kelleher via submission at 2:27 of R1

Vanessa Demopoulos defeated Jinh Yu Frey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

