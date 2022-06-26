understand what it is, how it works and the risks

The popularity of WhatsApp has yielded several clones of the application, programs modified from the original version. GB WhatsApp (or GB WhatsApp) and WhatsApp Plus are two of the most popular as they offer features beyond those already known in the standard messaging service.

However, the Meta group company (also owner of Facebook and Instagram) does not authorize the use of these types of programs, as they violate the company’s Terms of Service. You can get banned if you use them.

This also means that the original WhatsApp cannot prevent clone apps from stealing user data and/or allowing the installation of viruses and security holes on your phone. If that happens, the company is clear: it will have nothing to do with it. Therefore, you cannot be held responsible.

“WhatsApp does not support these apps because we cannot validate the security measures implemented by them,” WhatsApp states on its Q&A page.

In the “Help Center” section of the WhatsApp website, the company names two clone apps by name: WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp.

“If you received a “Temporarily banned” notice on WhatsApp, it is likely that you are using an unsupported version of the app instead of the official version, or that there is a suspicion that you are collecting user data in an unauthorized manner, This practice is also known as extraction. If you do not switch to the official version of the app after being temporarily banned, your account may be permanently banned from WhatsApp.”

What do “prohibitions” do that WhatsApp doesn’t?

GBWhatsApp Image: Reproduction

Some of the features present in these modded apps are:

WhatsApp GB Pro, for example, promises to send audio and video of a maximum of 100 MB.

Hide “last seen”, online status and when you view a message

It does not show when you are typing or recording audio.

New emoji packs.

Status longer with the possibility of using up to 250 characters, in addition to direct download to the cell phone.

longer with the possibility of using up to 250 characters, in addition to direct download to the cell phone. Use of different fonts and text colors.

Password to open the application and/or protect conversations that the user wants.

Groups with the largest number of participants.

Resource “ anti-eliminate message”, which prevents other users from deleting messages for you.

message”, which prevents other users from deleting messages for you. Schedule the sending of messages.

Where are they available?

Just a quick Google search for the keywords GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp GB Pro YoWhatsApp, OG WhatsApp, WhatsApp Transparent and WhatsApp Plus, and the results return options highlighting that all of them have already been updated to versions 2022.

It is possible to notice that they are not highlighted in the official Google Play (Android) and App Store (iPhone) app stores. Download offers are available on different websites.

This is because some of the programs were previously removed from the app stores for violating WhatsApp’s legal ownership and/or for lack of security.

You need to release permissions to use

These applications need to have access to certain permissions, such as your friends list and your photos and videos, in order to work — this, of course, considering that they do not involve spy programs.

Another problem that can arise is that it is not always possible to know their country of origin. Therefore, it would be difficult to contact its creators in case of access problems, misuse of data, among other situations.

Can you migrate conversations to the original app?

According to the company, if you use the WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp versions, it is possible to migrate.

First, however, you will need to back up your message history. “Depending on the unofficial app used, you may need to manually transfer your history,” he adds. And save your chats before downloading the official WhatsApp app.

On GBWhatsApp:

If you have been banned from official WhatsApp, wait for the temporary ban to end. The timer will show the required wait time. In GB WhatsApp, tap Most options > conversations > Chat backup. On your mobile, tap settings > Storage > Files. Find the GB WhatsApp folder, press and hold to select it. In the upper right corner, tap Most > rename and rename the folder to “WhatsApp”. Then download the official WhatsApp app. On WhatsApp, verify your phone number. Learn how to verify in this article. On the screen showing the found backup, tap To restore > Next. WhatsApp will load existing conversations.

*With material by Márcio Padrão and Renata Baptista.