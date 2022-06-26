Unimed’s right: does the customer’s estate have to pay? – 06/25/2022 – Elio Gaspari

For about 20 years, economist Cláudio Salm, former director of the IBGE, was a customer of the private health operator Unimed. Diagnosed with lung cancer, he resorted to an imported drug.
As the drug was not on Anvisa’s list, he went to court and obtained an injunction that assured him of reimbursement.
Months later, in April 2006, the drug entered the agency’s list.
In August 2019 Cláudio Salm died.
Unimed is in court, charging R$ 176 thousand to the estate of the deceased.
As the Superior Court of Justice decided that operators are not obliged to reimburse the cost of medicines that are not on Anvisa’s list, the question remained:
If the Court granted an injunction when the drug is not on the list and then it is included, does the customer’s estate have to pay?
LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free accesses of any link per day. Just click the blue F below.
your subscription can be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive alerts on the top news of the day. Your subscription helps us to make independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team of more than 200 columnists and bloggers. A professional journalism that supervises the public power, conveys useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lie. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
SUBSCRIBE FOR 3 MONTHS FOR BRL 1.90