United Airlines should take over the area that belonged to TAP M&E in Rio de Janeiro; there are open positions





This Saturday morning (25th) it became known that United Airlines would be the most quoted company to take over the industrial area of ​​Rio de Janeiro’s international airport, specifically where the large hangar that belonged to Varig and, more recently, to TAP Air Portugal. In addition, the US company yesterday opened some maintenance vacancies for Rio de Janeiro, which were published on the internet..

Sources close to the process told AEROIN that the idea is for the airline to take over the site in December to begin operating in early 2023. Around 400 vacancies would be opened at the site. It is important to note that there is still no official statement on the subject.

The interest in the place is easily justified, not only because the structure is ready, but also because it has a trained workforce that could quickly return to their jobs.

United’s biggest rival, American Airlines, already has a similar structure at Guarulhos airport, where it provides service to its aircraft between flights. For companies with huge air networks, such as those in the United States, having maintenance centers around the world helps with fleet management and availability.

VACANCIES – on the LinkedIN network, United Airlines opened two vacancies yesterday, one for the position of “Manager – Intl Aircraft Maintenance” and another for “Supervisor Engineer – Aircraft Maintenance”. This move on the part of the company may endorse the information given by the sources.

TAP EXIT – Despite the customer base and being a promising business, the Portuguese airline TAP had to give up some revenue lines so that it could be qualified by the European Commission for a billion-dollar bailout by the Portuguese government. TAP M&E in Brazil was one of those businesses that TAP came out of. State funding, which also guaranteed its renationalisation, aimed to save the national company’s core business from collapse, amid the crisis caused by the pandemic.



