USA: Joe Biden signs law that restricts the carrying of firearms – News

Joe Biden signed this Saturday (25) the law that aims to establish the regulation of firearms, the most important in almost 30 years, but which remains far below the aspirations of the American president.

“While this law doesn’t cover everything I want, it does include measures that I’ve been asking for a long time and that will save lives,” the president said at the White House before flying to Israel and Europe.





The rule, supported by Democratic and Republican lawmakers and passed by Congress on Friday, introduces restrictions on carrying guns and earmarks billions of dollars for mental health and school safety.

The parliamentary initiative was launched after two massacres that took place in May, that of an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 21 people were killed, including 19 children, and that of a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in which 10 black people died. were killed.

The text aims to strengthen criminal and psychological background checks for gun buyers aged 18 to 21 and establish better control of illegal arms sales and the funding of programs dedicated to mental health.

Biden also intended to ban assault rifles. Referring to the difficulty of passing legislation on such a sensitive issue in a divided Congress, the president called the new legislation “monumental”.

The message from the shooting victims, he said, was “‘Do something . . . damn, do something.’ Well, today we did something.” “I know there is still a lot of work to do and I will never give up,” he added.



