Viih Tube celebrates single phase and clarifies affair with Eliezer: ‘We’re just enjoying’ | DMwoman channel

Viih Tube complained about rumors about romance with Eliezer Reproduction / Instagram

Published 06/26/2022 07:00 | Updated 06/26/2022 08:54

Rio – At 21 years old, Vitória Moraes, better known as Viih Tube, has learned to enjoy the pleasure of her own company. On the 12th, the digital influencer had her first single Valentine’s Day after ending a three-year relationship with Bruno Magri, despite her recent affair with ex-BBB Eliezer. in conversation with the DAYthe youtuber opens up about her relationships and celebrates her period of freedom.

“People think being alone on Valentine’s Day is a bad thing, and it’s not. Lately, I’ve been feeling very at peace with my own company,” declares the former “BBB 21” contestant. “I love being with the ones I love, but I learned that, in order to work [com outra pessoa]I need to love myself first, and I would never have figured that out if I wasn’t alone,” says the actress.

Since announcing the end of her relationship with Bruno Magri, last year, Vitória has drawn the attention of social networks with her hectic love life. In December, the artist made the most of her singleness at ‘Farofa da Gkay’ and even said that she would have kissed 46 different people. She left the three-day party accompanied by former “A Fazenda” contestant Lipe Ribeiro, but the relationship didn’t last long.

Recently, the name of Viih Tube returned to be subject on the internet with the first indications that the paulista would be “getting” with Eliezer, from “BBB 22”. Despite having been revolted by the excessive attention given to her love affairs, the ex-sister guarantees that she doesn’t mind exposing her relationships: “I’m a public person, so people will always comment on something about my life. But I’ve learned to not worrying about other people’s comments, I live my life the way I want, according to who I really am”.

The blonde still takes the opportunity to clarify her relationship with Eliezer. “I liked him a lot on ‘BBB’, I identified with his way of life. So we connected when he left the house, but we’re just enjoying, enjoying life without labels”, she explains. Last week, the ex-BBBs used Instagram to show the trip they took together to Europe, including a tour of the Disney park in Paris, France.

On the other hand, the youtuber confesses that she misses being in a serious relationship. “Sometimes, we miss sleeping with a spoon, watching a series together, right? But it soon passes. And I’ve been working a lot, which makes me always have my head busy”, she jokes, laughing. “I’ve always been a lot of heart in all areas of my life, I give myself body and soul in everything I do for those I love”, she completes.

projects

And what Viih Tube does not lack is work. Known since she became an internet celebrity with the videos on her YouTube channel, the influencer is currently dedicated to her acting career and has several projects along the way. “I’ve always had a hectic routine, with a lot of commitment due to YouTube, right? But seeing the result of it all makes up for all the fatigue”, she says.

Recently, the artist completed the recordings of the film “Sweet family”, in which she plays Babi, sister of the protagonist Tamara (Mariana Xavier). Without hiding the excitement for the release of the feature, she anticipates what the public can expect from her character. “The film has a very wonderful story. Babi, the character I play, talks to my reality, but she’s very patriotic (laughs). The super friendly cast, just incredible talent, light comedy, you know? people to reflect a lot”, comments Viih Tube about the production, which will address the unattainable beauty standards in the era of aesthetic procedures.

In addition, Vitória also continues with the performances of the play “Cancelada”, which was inspired by the autobiographical book released by the youtuber in November last year. “We are going to continue taking the play to various places in Brazil. Last week, I performed in Belo Horizonte and there are already other dates scheduled, including Rio de Janeiro, huh!”, she warns.