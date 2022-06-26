Vitamin supplements are a ‘waste of money’, according to scientists – 06/25/2022

Vitamin pills and supplements may not help prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer in healthy people, according to a review of studies by members of the USPSTF (United States Preventive Services Task Force), an independent panel of experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine.

In an editorial published last Tuesday (21), the scientific journal JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) presents arguments in favor of the conclusions of the USPSTF team, which carried out a systematic review of 84 studies on the use of vitamin supplements.

The publication is an update of a recommendation that had already been made in 2014. Since that year, 52 new studies have been added to the review.

According to the scientists, there is not enough evidence that supplements can prevent cardiovascular disease or cancer. This is a “waste of money”, they write. More than half of adults in the US take supplements daily. It is estimated that Americans spent about $50 billion on vitamins and dietary supplements in 2021, and that number is expected to grow.

“They’re wasting money and focus thinking there’s a magic set of pills that will keep them healthy,” says Jeffrey Linder of Northwestern Feinberg University School of Medicine in Chicago. “We should follow the recommendations of healthy eating and physical activity, which are based on evidence”, he adds.

Having access to healthy food, however, can be a challenge for much of the American population, according to Jenny Jia, co-author of the JAMA editorial and an expert on chronic diseases, as healthy foods tend to be more expensive in the country.

“Public policies must ensure that healthy food and physical activity environments are accessible to all US residents,” writes Jia. “Adopting a healthy diet and getting more physical activity are easier said than done.”

Linder emphasizes that the review of studies is not recommending that you should not consume multivitamins, as they can help those who are deficient in vitamins – such as vitamin D and calcium, which can prevent falls and fractures in the elderly – but that, if it were really beneficial to health, there would already be scientific evidence.

“The problem is, talking to patients about supplements during the limited time of a consultation wastes time that we could be advising on how to actually reduce cardiovascular risk, such as through exercise or quitting smoking,” says Linder.

The group of scientists does not recommend the use of beta-carotene supplements, as the substance may increase the risk of lung cancer, or vitamin E supplements, which do not reduce mortality or the risk of cardiovascular disease or cancer.

exceptions

The only group supplements are actually recommended for are people who are pregnant or trying to conceive. “Some vitamins, such as folic acid, are essential for the development of a healthy fetus,” says Natalie Cameron, one of the authors of the article. “The most common way to meet this need is taking vitamins during prenatal care,” she adds.

More studies and data are needed to assess how supplementation might affect the risks of cardiovascular complications in pregnancy, the study found.

In addition, recent research by Northwestern found that most women in the US have cardiovascular problems before becoming pregnant. For Cameron, in addition to discussing vitamin supplementation, working with patients to improve cardiovascular health before pregnancy is an important part of prenatal care.