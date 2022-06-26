Viva airline arrives in Brazil with low-cost flights

Viva airline, originally from Colombia, started operations in Brazil recently. The company is recognized for low cost flights. Just to give you an idea, a round trip on the São Paulo-Medellin section will have tickets from US$ 269, that is, R$ 1,409.80.

Flights depart from Cumbica International Airport, in Guarulhos. The Colombian airline arrives precisely at a time of increase in the prices of air tickets on domestic flights, which became almost 70% more expensive in Brazil in just one year.

Viva airline arrives in Brazil

The airline industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that people are traveling again, prices are scaring everyone away.

The increase in ticket prices was confirmed by a survey by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). Even the airlines recognized that prices are sky high, pun aside. Unfortunately, the forecast is that this high will not pass in the coming months.

The news of the arrival of the Viva airline in Brazil encourages travelers who want to guarantee a trip abroad. The Colombian company will have flights with connections to the United States, Mexico, Peru and the Dominican Republic.

According to the information released, at first there will be only three flights per week. Trips departing Brazil will have a capacity for 188 passengers, as the number is stipulated based on the capacity of the aircraft.

Viva anticipated that it plans to offer new routes in the coming years and already has a forecast of 30 more destinations. In a press release, the airline said its mission was to promote inclusion aerial.

The company was founded ten years ago and was recognized in 2019 as the second most important airline in Colombia. Viva’s promise is to arrive in Brazil with very attractive prices, in addition to launch promotions.