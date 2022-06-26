Vtor Pereira explains Corinthians’ position in a draw and criticizes refereeing the classic

Corinthians and Santos drew goalless this Saturday, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. In a duel played at Neo Química Arena, the classic alvinegro took place for the second time in the week, but had a different outcome.

Due to the decisions faced by Timão in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, coach Vítor Pereira took to the field with an alternative team this Saturday. With many youngsters in the squad, the coach explained that the game was faster, but that it facilitated the loss of the ball to the opponent.

“The ‘package’ (of playing decisions) does not include a draw, nor a defeat. We always arrive with the prospect of victory. Of course, there is no doubt that we are short, in the sense that we have important decisions. We have a game against Boca in three days and we had to manage (the group). We had a problem with Du Queiroz. We wanted the three points, fight for the victory. The first half was a bit atypical, with a lot of rush and transition because we couldn’t keep the ball, set the pace of the game. With so much youth, and they have this urge to speed up the game, we had to calm down at half-time. I think that in the second half we created two or three goal situations and we could have won it”, said Vítor Pereira at a press conference.

The coach highlighted that he knew the risks when making the changes in the team for this Saturday’s classic but, at the same time, he needed to take risks. Vítor Pereira also explained the dynamics that he intended to do with Du Queiroz and Giuliano to be able to count on both “whole” on Tuesday, against Boca Juniors.

“Naturally, when you have to change, and you have to change by playing with many young people at the same time, the game becomes more impetuous, less controlled. We knew that and we took that risk. The risk has to be taken because if we don’t manage the players… Fagner hasn’t played a complete game in a long time. João Victor was standing still and took another blow to the foot, we had to protect ourselves by looking at the next game. In the midst of it, Maycon and Renato are out,” he explained.

“Du today felt. We thought about playing 45 with him (Du) and 45 with Giuliano to see if, playing half time, they would arrive well for the next game. Cantillo will be out for punishment. At the front, we didn’t have Róger, we bet on Felipe because Júnior is also coming from a stop. The scenario is this. I can’t say anything else, I have to look at reality and this is reality at the moment”, said the coach.

The Corinthians commander also took advantage of the interview to complain about the refereeing team. According to VP, those responsible for tonight’s match did not allow the match to go ahead and prevented spectators from having a good game.

“You’ve never heard me talk about arbitration here, but today’s arbitration reminded me of old-time arbitrations. Current guidelines are to avoid stopping the game so fans have a chance to see a spectacle.in short, to promote football, which is why teams enter the field,” he said.

“Today, unfortunately, I watched an arbitration of those old ones, which stopped the game. Every time we wanted to press, the game stopped, it was a foul. So the second part was an absurd thing. Naturally, I think Santos controlled the game a little better in the first half, but in the second half they didn’t seem to let us play. The arrogance, the vanity saddens me. The game has to go, it cannot stand still. As I said, they wanted to do as before, stop and control the game. I’m so sorry“The coach closed.

