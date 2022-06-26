Want to get married in Europe? Italian region offers 2,000 euros in bonus

get married in Europe is the desire of many Brazilian couples and those from other countries. The landscapes and historical monuments really look great in the wedding ceremony photos. During the pandemic, the sector’s market fell a lot in the region and, today, the government of Lazio – region of Rome, Italy, can pay up to 2 thousand euros for the bride and groom who decide to get married there.

See too: Check out 5 amazing tips to travel by plane without paying

The marriage incentive project in Europe, more specifically in Italy, was called “Nel Lazio with Loves”. 10 million euros from the National Fund to Support Economic Activities Affected by the Epidemiological Emergency support the initiative. In practice, the amount equivalent to R$ 10 thousand will be reimbursed to couples who adhere to the idea.

How to get married in Europe, in Lazio, and still earn 2 thousand euros?

Applications of those interested in getting married in Europe to earn the amount can apply until January 31, 2023. The process is done through the website of the regional government. The good news is that the project includes both Italian and foreign couples.

Another prerequisite is to hire services or products from the Lazio region to get married. In all, it will be possible to request reimbursement of up to five expenses generated by the wedding in the region.

What services will be reimbursed during the wedding

According to the information disclosed, the services and products that enter the incentive program are:

Purchase of wedding favors;

Car rental for ceremony;

Purchase of formal dress and accessories (groom or bride);

Floral arrangement;

Meal services (maximum 700 euros);

Personal services related to the wedding day, such as hairstyling and makeup;

Honeymoon (maximum 700 euros);

Rental of rooms and places for ceremonies and banquets;

video recording services and photo books;

Animation, entertainment, shows;

wedding planner service;

Purchase of wedding rings;

Collection printing.

None of the above options can be done through e-commerce (digital purchase), payment must be made by bank transfer or electronic format. In addition, couples must justify the reimbursement of amounts.