‘We have to show them our chests’: G7 leaders make fun of Putin | World

Joe Biden (US), Boris Johnson (UK), Fumio Kishida (Japan), Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission), Charles Michel (European Council), Mario Draghi (Italy), Justin Trudeau (Canada), Emmanuel Macron ( France) and Olaf Scholz (Germany) laugh at a table at the G7 summit in Germany, June 26, 2022. — Photo: John MacDougall via AP
In a joking tone, leaders gathered at the G7 Summit in Germany, mocked this Sunday (26) the images of Russian President Vladimir Putin, shirtless taken over the years and officially released.
During a meeting in which the war in Ukraine is the main topic, the leaders joked about poses that could make them look “tougher” than Putin.
Upon arriving at the work table, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked colleagues whether he should keep the suit or take it off. Jokingly: “We have to show that we are tougher than Putin.” In the face of the joke, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, added: “Let’s go horseback riding bare-chested.”
Image from 2012 shows the Russian president riding a horse shirtless. Photo was released by the Kremlin. — Photo: Kremlin via Reuters
Western leaders were referring to Kremlin photos of Vladimir Putin shirtless, which experts say is part of a strategy to show an image of strength.
Putin often allows himself to be photographed shirtless, which experts see as part of a strategy to pass on the image of health and strength — Photo: Getty Images
The war in Ukraine will be the main topic of the G7 summit, which began on Sunday (26) and runs until Tuesday (28). Since it began on February 24, the conflict has further strained Russia’s relations with the West.
Putin has even threatened any country that interfered in the war with a “withering response”, in reference to the constant shipments of weapons by the United States and Western countries to Ukrainian troops.
At the opening of the summit, the leaders announced that they would ban the import of gold from Russia, thus increasing the sanctions that countries have applied to Moscow since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.