Wesley Safadão announces cancellation of the schedule of shows after injury to the spine: “Medical recommendations”

Things are not looking good for country music. after the singer Zé Neto suspend some shows due to a worsening in health treatment, this time the one who announced the cancellation of his schedule was Wesley Safadão. According to the note issued by the artist, these are clear medical determinations of the doctor.

According to the information, Wesley recovers from a spinal injury and will spend the weekend away from the stage. The singer’s team canceled six performances that would take place between today and tomorrow (26). In the social networkswas released a note to explain to fans about what happened.

“WS Shows, a company that manages the career of Wesley Safadãoinforms that for reasons of the singer’s health, the shows that would take place today (25/06) in Santo Antônio de Jesus / BA, Cruz das Almas / BA and Conceição do Jacuípe / BA and tomorrow (26/06) in Ibicuí / BA , Santa Luzia/ PB and Monteiro/ PB, respectively, cannot be carried out”, begins the note.

“Wesley Safadão is recovering from a spinal injury and, per medical recommendations, will be resting. The artist will resume the schedule normally after medical discharge. We appreciate everyone’s love and understanding.