What is IR fine mesh and what to do to get out?

Now that the deadline for submitting the 2022 income tax return has come to an end, many taxpayers are starting to keep an eye out for potential risks that their documentation has fallen into the fine mesh.

The data contained in the declaration is important and cannot contain errors. Undeclared information, placed in the wrong place or presenting a digit more or less can cause problems with the Federal Revenue and, consequently, make the taxpayer fall into the so-called fine mesh.

What is IR fine mesh?

Every year, as a standard procedure for analyzing the income tax returns that are received, the Internal Revenue Service cross-checks the data provided by companies and financial institutions with information provided by taxpayers.

With this act, the Revenue can detect inconsistencies in what was declared, such as, for example, in a case where the company declares certain information and the taxpayer has not provided that same data.

In these situations, the government can ask people to clarify what happened by providing proof of receipt of what was passed on to them. This analysis, performed in more depth, is known as fine meshing.

The fine mesh can occur due to errors or omissions (both by the taxpayer and the individual who made the payment). The individual who falls into it is unable to receive a tax refund until the problem is resolved.

However, it is worth remembering that this in-depth analysis also serves to discover fraud, and the only purpose of fine mesh is not to detect errors and omissions.

What to do to not fall into the fine mesh in IR?

According to accountant Claudionei Santa Lucia, the individual who does not want to fall into the fine mesh needs to be aware of some points, such as not omitting his own income or that of dependents, always keeping proof of what has been declared for at least 5 years and verifying that the data has been entered correctly.

In addition, it is necessary to review the statement before submitting it and if the taxpayer operates on the stock exchange, it is always good to look for an accountant or tax lawyer, as the statement will arrive ready to be filled out and transmitted.

What should the taxpayer do when he falls into the fine mesh?

The correct thing is that the taxpayer who fell into the fine mesh make the rectification of the IR declaration with the Federal Revenue. In addition, it is recommended that the documents that served as the basis for the declaration be verified, checking the information.

If the individual identifies errors in his/her statement after transmitting or after the deadline for delivery, he/she can spontaneously clarify the inconsistencies, without being summoned to do so.

If the declaration has no error, the citizen has a way to prove it. It is enough for him to wait for the Subpoena Term or the Release Notification from the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue, or schedule an appointment at the agency to forward the document.

In the second situation, there is the possibility of virtually presenting the documents and vouchers to certify the values. It is important to pay attention to the guidelines of the DIRF Processing Extract and enter the e-CAC to formalize the Digital Process for the fine mesh.

After this process, if there is any amount due, a fine of 0.33% is charged for the days overdue, with a limit of 20% of the IR amount. There is also a charge for late payment interest, which has the same value as the Selic rate for the period.

