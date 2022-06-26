What is known about extremist attack on LGBTQ+ bar in Norway

People pay tribute to victims of Oslo attack

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Victims were honored after the attack

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts following a shootout in central Norway’s capital Oslo.

Two people died and 21 were injured, 10 of them seriously, in a bustling nightlife neighborhood in the early hours of Saturday, local time.

Police said they consider the attack an act of Islamic terrorism.

Victims were shot in and out of the London Pub, a popular LGBTQ+ bar, and near the Herr Nilsen jazz club and another pub.

