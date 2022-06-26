What is known about the donation of a baby born of rape

The actress klara brown published this Saturday (25) an open letter (read the entirety) in which he revealed that he gave up a baby for adoption as a result of a rape he suffered. The case stirred social media and the artistic class, with dozens of demonstrations in support of the 21-year-old.

The matter gained notoriety after presenter Antonia Fontenelle said in a live that she knew of the story of “a 21-year-old global actress [que] would have gotten pregnant and donated the child for adoption.” According to the communicator, the artist didn’t even “want to look at the child’s face”.

Although he did not mention Klara Castanho by name, Fontenelle gave several hints – age, the fact that he has already worked at TV Globo and is currently part of the cast of a Netflix series – and it didn’t take long for netizens to associate the “global actress” to the artist.

Immediately, Klara Castanho became trending topic on Twitter and became the target of criticism and attacks, with dozens of netizens calling her “irresponsible” without even having confirmation of the story, nor even aware of what actually happened.

With so much judgment, the actress went public on Saturday night, when she confirmed that she in fact donated a baby, which was generated from a sexual violence suffered.

What is known about the case

In a long outburst, Klara Castanho highlighted that, although she is a public person, she has always cherished keeping her affective life out of the spotlight. However, after having her privacy violated by a third party, she decided to explain what happened.

As detailed, she was raped and chose not to report the case to the authorities because she felt “shame and guilt”, in addition to believing that, by “pretending” that the episode did not happen, “maybe she would forget”.

At the time she was abused, the actress says she took the morning after pill and underwent some clinical examinations. After a while, she felt sick and went to the doctor. It was then that she discovered the pregnancy and when a new torture began, not only for having to bear the fruit of sexual violence, but also for having been mistreated by the professional who attended her, who was not empathetic with her pain, even after revealing who was raped.

Unable to raise a child as a result of rape, Klara Castanho opted for the donation of the baby she had and followed all the legal procedures, as required by Brazilian laws for this type of situation. However, when she had the child, she says she was threatened by a nurse, who wanted to make the case public through the press.

wanted by splashthe press office of the hospital where the actress was treated has not commented until the publication of this note.

Castanho also says that it didn’t take long for journalists to start looking for her, still in the hospital, to ask about the pregnancy and adoption, but, when explaining to them that the child was the result of violence, the reporters promised not to publish matter about. Until the subject gained strength on social media.

“The truth is harsh, but this is the real story. This is the pain that tears me apart. At the moment, I am supported by my family and taking care of my mental and physical health. My story going public was not my wish, but I hope that at least everything that has happened to me will help women and girls not feel guilty or ashamed of the violence they suffer. Giving a child up for adoption is not a crime, it is a supreme act of care. I will try rebuild myself, and I count on your understanding to help me maintain the privacy that the moment demands. With affection, Klara Castanho.”

Participation of Leo Dias and Antonia Fontenelle

Although the matter had repercussions after Antonia Fontenelle’s live, journalist Leo Dias had already addressed the topic during his participation in the program “The Noite”, commanded by Danilo Gentili, on SBT, which aired on June 16.

On the talk show, Leo said he knew “unbelievable” information about an actress and that her “bill” would arrive, as the case “involves lives”. Without naming names, the journalist was referring to Klara Castanho.

“I experienced a dilemma recently, very recently, this month. It’s an unbelievable thing, society questions itself many times, but it involves an actress… It’s very heavy”, said Leo on SBT.

After the publication of Klara Castanho’s letter, Dias posted a text on Instagram confirming that he knew about the case, but chose not to disclose it. The journalist cites words like “gossip” and “ethics” and called the episode an “opportunity to rethink the suffering felt by mothers”.

It was also through Instagram that Antonia Fontenelle returned to comment on the matter for several reasons: to counter the criticism directed at her, to deny that she was responsible for spreading the story — and to blame Leo Dias for it — and, finally, to accuse Klara of having committed the crime of “abandonment of the incapable”. The presenter is affiliated with a political party and aims to run for public office in the 2022 elections.

Despite the presenter talking about abandonment of the incapable, the “voluntary delivery for adoption” is a legal device, provided for in Law 13.509 of 2017, the so-called “Adoption Law”. The text amends the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute) and provides guidelines for the protection of pregnant women or mothers who want to deliver children for formal and legal adoption through the Children and Youth Justice

“Giving birth to a child and not wanting to see it and having it spawned by chance is a crime, yes, only those who have never been to a shelter find this adoption cute, especially when it comes to a black child. , he wrote.

wanted by splash via WhatsApp, Antonia Fontenelle replied as follows: “And what’s wrong with that? Did you ever see me mentioning her name?”

Father says he supports Klara

Amid all the repercussions of the case on the internet and in the press, Klara Castanho’s father, Cláudio Castanho, expressed his support and solidarity with his daughter.

In the stories of his profile on Instagram, Claudio shared an image in which he appears on the beach with Klara clinging to his back, while holding his other son, Lucas Castanho, the youngest of the family.

In the caption, he wrote: “I’ll be with you until the end of my life!”.

In addition to the actress’s father, several celebrities are using social networks to offer solidarity to the artist and defend the right to privacy.