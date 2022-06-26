what is the initial limit and how does it work

At Inter Gold, you can make international purchases, online or physically. Accessing various benefits and exclusive programs, check it out.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

with the card Inter Gold, you can make national and international purchases, online or physically, having access to several exclusive benefits and programs. Now, after creating your account, you will receive a Mastercard international credit card, with no annual fee.

The Gold version offers a good starting limit and benefits like cashback. Currently, Inter has credit cards such as Gold, Plantinum, Black and Mastercard Microbusiness (MEI and PJ).

Inter Gold Card

O gold card is issued to all bank customers after opening the account. It offers the benefits below:

Price Protection Insurance;

Protected Purchase Insurance;

Original Extended Warranty;

Mastercard Global Service;

Mastercard Surprise;

Mastercard special offers.

Intercard cashback

Cashback returns part of the money used in purchases with the Inter card to the digital account. Take a look at the cashback values ​​below:

Gold Cards: 0.25% cashback;

Platinum Card: 0.50% cashback;

Black Card: 1% cashback.

Intercard discounts

In addition to the cashback system, the Inter credit card uses a complete discount platform. At Inter Shop, discounts have special conditions for bank partners. Here are some stores that give cashback:

Centaur;

Amazon;

Shoptime;

Submarine;

Lenovo;

Americans.

Furthermore, the bank promotes an action annually called Inter Day. In it, customers can enjoy a whole week of discounts and exclusive conditions.

What are the benefits of the card?

Check out the benefits of the Inter card below:

Digital account;

Multiple card;

Free annuity;

International coverage;

Payment by approach;

Free and unlimited services;

Minimum income: one minimum wage (R$ 1,212);

Cashback: minimum of 0.25% on the value of purchases.

How to apply for Inter Mastercard Gold?

O Inter card limit it is not disclosed in advance because it is established according to an individual credit analysis carried out for each customer. In view of everything you have learned about Inter Gold, request your card by clicking here and following the step-by-step instructions below.

First, click on ‘Request Card’;

Click on the option ‘Open your account’;

Then fill in your details;

Download and install the Inter app;

Finalize your registration to open the account;

Click on ‘Cards’ from the app’s home screen;

Finally, wait for the credit analysis process.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com