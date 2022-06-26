What to expect from the G7 summit, which starts this Sunday | World

This Sunday (26) the annual meeting of the summit of the G7, club of the richest countries in the world, begins. The meeting in Germany should last until Tuesday (28). Member countries and guests discuss topics of relevance at the moment and announce joint measures. One of the main expectations this year is that the meeting will focus on supporting Ukraine in the face of the Russian offensive.

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the aim of the meeting is to send a “powerful signal” demonstrating that “our strong democracies are aware of their joint global responsibility”.

Below, read questions and answers on the subject and understand what to expect from the summit.

This year, the summit takes place at Elmau Castle in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany.

The countries that are part of the G7 are: GermanyCanada, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States.

Is Brazil part of the G7?

No, Brazil is not part of the G7 and for the third consecutive time it was left out of the guest list.

In 2020, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro even said that he could be invited to the G7 meeting, which that year was chaired by the United States, then led by Donald Trump. Due to the pandemic, however, the meeting was postponed, and Brazil was discarded again from the list.

In 2019, Brazil was also left out of the summit. On the occasion, French President Emmanuel Macron announced emergency aid to combat fires in the Amazon, amid the climate of tension between the two countries. After the aid was announced, Bolsonaro questioned the French leader’s interests in the forest.

Which countries were invited?

Germany, the country that chairs the G7 this year, announced in May the countries invited to the group’s summit: Argentina, South Africa, India, Indonesia and Senegal.

What to expect from the 2022 meeting?

O This year’s theme is “Progress towards an equitable world”. According to Scholz, the message that must come out of the G7 summit is:

“The world’s democracies stand together in the fight against Putin’s imperialism. But they are no less committed to fighting hunger and poverty and fighting health crises and climate change.”

The German leader also stated that the war must not lead “we, the G7, to neglect our responsibility for global challenges such as the climate crisis and the pandemic. On the contrary: many of the goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the year have become even more urgent as a result of the change in the global situation.”

However, expectations are high for the meeting to focus on supporting Ukraine in the face of the Russian offensive.

According to the Reuters news agency, G7 leaders are having “very constructive” discussions about a possible cap on Russian oil imports, citing a German government source. “We are on a good path to reaching an agreement,” the official said.

In May, the G7 announced, through the White House, that it had “committed to banning or phasing out imports of Russian oil”. “This will be a severe blow to the main artery of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s economy and deny him the necessary income to finance his war,” it added in a statement.

Russia left the summit in 2014, when the group was called the G8. At the time, Russia was removed from the group after the government of Vladimir Putin invaded and annexed Crimea, a region of Ukraine.

In 2021, the meeting took place in London. In the last edition, the invited countries were: Australia, India, South Africa and Korea and South.