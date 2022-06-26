WHO indicates that 920 cases of childhood hepatitis of unknown origin have been recorded worldwide – News

The number of global cases of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin rose to 920, in 33 different countries, and the deaths jumped to 18, as announced on Saturday (25) by the WHO (World Health Organization).

The disease was initially detected in early April in the United Kingdom, requiring 45 children to undergo a liver transplant, according to data in the latest WHO bulletin on the outbreak.

To date, childhood hepatitis does not fit in with any other previously known type of hepatitis. Since the last bulletin on the disease, published a month ago, 270 cases have been reported by the WHO.

In the United Kingdom, the first records were in children under ten years old, with no previous health problems.

According to the WHO, half of the cases in the world happened in Europe. The United States, in turn, account for 305 positives.





According to the UN agency, 17 countries had at least five cases, however, there may be underreporting, as many nations do not have structured health systems.

While there are studies to understand the origin of this hepatitis, the main prevention measures indicated are the same recommended to avoid infection by the new coronavirus, that is, hand hygiene, avoiding agglomerations, ventilation of spaces.

In addition, the use of a mask, the consumption of drinking water and a series of care in food preparation is suggested.



