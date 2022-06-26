Why does this plane have an extra engine in the ‘ear’?

This month, Honeywell’s test Boeing 757-200 completes 40 years of existence. To this day, it is used as an air laboratory for the development of new technologies and engine testing, for example.

This, by the way, is one of the biggest curiosities of this plane, which sometimes flies with an extra engine hanging close to the cockpit, as in a kind of “ear” of the aircraft. Typically, this aircraft flies with two engines, with this additional being added occasionally.

This extra support is for testing new engine technologies in flight. So, after going through tests in the laboratory and in simulations, the engines leave for the plane in order to follow how they would behave in a real flight.

There are connections to equipment inside the aircraft that eventually trigger the engine and monitor its operation through various sensors. In this case, this extra unit is not used to propel the plane, but only to check its behavior itself.

Technologies tested

Aboard the Honeywell 757, engines, aircraft electrical and mechanical systems, software, connectivity equipment (such as wi-fi and satellite systems), among other technologies in the aerospace sector, have already been tested.

In celebration of the plane’s 40th anniversary, pilot Joe Duval, director of Flight Test Operations at Honeywell Aerospace, spoke about the conditions under which the experiments are carried out.

“We are among the few pilots in the industry who have a responsibility to push an aircraft to its limits. We purposely fly into some pretty nasty storms to test our radars and we go into more mountains than I can count to check our proximity systems. from the ground,” said the commander.

The airplane

Interior of the Boeing 757 plane that serves as Honeywell’s test platform Image: Honeywell

Although a good part of the 1,050 Boeing 757s manufactured to date have already been retired over the years, Honeywell says it has no interest in abandoning its copy.

The model stopped being manufactured in 2005, but is still found flying in several companies, including Boeing itself, which has a unit used to develop sustainable flight technologies.

In its passenger version, the 757-200 carries up to 228 people. Honeywell’s test model, however, has only 25 seats inside.

This is due to the fact that several devices and test stations were installed for the engineers on board, causing the plane to undergo many modifications.

“Over the past 17 years, we’ve made so many technological changes to our beloved test 757 that the only thing turning 40 on it is its fuselage. […] Our 757 has been the trusted workhorse for experimenting with a range of technologies, including the engines we produce for business jets and smaller aircraft,” says Joe Duval.

This example has traveled to more than 30 countries and performed more than 800 test flights in about 3,000 hours.