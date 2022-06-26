Will Ronaldinho Gaucho be an assistant at a club in Mexico? We check | international football

Mexican football was excited by a news last Friday night that reverberated around the world. Real San Luis CF, a newly founded club, announced Ronaldinho Gaúcho as part of the team’s project, which will play in the country’s Third Division. But it lacked to match the Brazilian idol.
According to the local press, Ronaldinho would be an assistant coach and would still have a role on the board of Real San Luis. However, the ge contacted the ex-shirt 10 staff, who denied any agreement or possibility of joining the club or intention to have a daily routine in a team currently.
Real San Luis CF publication welcomes Ronaldinho Gaúcho: staff of the Brazilian idol denies — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook
Real San Luis CF is a club founded in June this year and will play in the Premier League, equivalent to the Mexican third division. On its official Facebook profile, the club published, on Friday, an art featuring Ronaldinho Gaúcho and the caption: “Welcome to the lands of Potosí!”.
In another publication, the club indicates that it will hold a press conference next Wednesday to present the project and mentions the name of the Brazilian idol. That post, however, was deleted this Saturday.
Ronaldinho Gaúcho and his brother and businessman, Assis, are currently in Indonesia for business commitments. In a 2017 interview, the ace stated that he never thought about being a coach.
Real San Luis press release announces interview, in which they will present Ronaldinho’s role at the club: publication has been deleted — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook