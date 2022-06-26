With Luiz Henrique’s farewell, Diniz loses the second most used striker in Fluminense | fluminense

Luiz Henrique says goodbye to Fluminense this Sunday, against Botafogo, at Nilton Santos Stadium, and leaves Fernando Diniz a headache. Absolute starter with the coach, the striker was the second most used striker by the coach, losing only to Germán Cano.

The shirt 11 started playing in 13 of the 14 games of the Tricolor under the command of Diniz. The 21-year-old was just not a starter in the 10-1 victory over Oriente Petrolero, in the Copa Sudamericana, when the coach decided to spare some athletes who had been in great demand due to the marathon of games. And it is precisely the historic rout that Cano has more than Luiz Henrique.

1 of 4 Luiz Henrique thanks fans after Fluminense x Cruzeiro — Photo: André Durão / ge Luiz Henrique thanks fans after Fluminense x Cruzeiro — Photo: André Durão / ge

Cano and Luiz Henrique managed to secure a spot in Diniz’s team, either in formations with two or three forwards, and showed the result in goals. Since the coach’s arrival, the pair have scored 16 times, 12 with the Argentine and four as a 21-year-old. Now, only shirt 14 remains in the team.

With 119 games for the Fluminense professional, 14 goals scored and 16 assists so far, Luiz Henrique officially says goodbye against Botafogo, on Sunday, at 4 pm, for the Brazilian Championship, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

The striker has been sold since March to Real Betis for a fixed €8 million (R$44 million at the time), plus €5 million in bonuses (about R$27.5 million). And the player’s departure already puts a flea behind Diniz’s ear, who loses one of the main pieces of the tricolor cast in the season.

– A very different player, I believe that, speaking since my arrival here, if he is not the best striker in Brazilian football in these almost two months that we have been working together, he is certainly among the best. He produced a lot, unbalanced a lot of the game, scored goals, gave a lot of assistance… He’s a difficult replacement player, so much so that the outside teams come looking for a player like Luiz Henrique-said Diniz after the duel with Cruzeiro.

3 of 4 Luiz Henrique hugs Fernando Diniz after his goal in Fluminense vs Junior Barranquilla — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Luiz Henrique hugs Fernando Diniz after his goal in Fluminense vs Junior Barranquilla — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

Fluminense has been moving in the market to replace losses in the attacking sector, since in addition to Luiz Henrique, Fred is also close to saying goodbye to the club, in turn due to the issue of retirement. Alan arrived last week and is already training at CT Carlos Castilho, while Marrony is being traded. Both players, however, do not have the same characteristics as shirt 11.

If Diniz intends to continue with a formation of three forwards, players like Matheus Martins, Willian Bigode and John Kennedy can keep Cano and Arias company in the sector. But the coach does not rule out changing the way of playing, and if he decides to return to the formation with two forwards, with Cano and Arias in the sector, that extra spot could be occupied by a midfielder.

– I don’t know if it’s looking at the market, but we have to find a way, find a player with the same characteristic and with quality. Character is not what matters most, you have to play well. We may have to adapt and change the way we play a little, even more supportive, with more approximation. Let’s see, let’s work hard not to feel Luiz’s absence.

Diniz’s last opportunity to count on Luiz Henrique will be this Sunday, when Fluminense will face Botafogo, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Nilton Santos Stadium. Both teams have the same number of points, 18, but Tricolor takes the best in the table on account of goal difference.

