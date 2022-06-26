With Veiga, Palmeiras ends preparation to face Avai for the Brasileirão

Palmeiras closed their preparation for the next round of the Brazilian Championship. Midfielder Raphael Veiga trained normally again after recovering from injury and should go to the field against Avaí, away from home, at 16:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday.

First, the alviverde cast participated in an activation in the weight room and a warm-up, already on the Academy field. Then, Abel Ferreira led a work on improving ball outputs from the back to the attack, ending in submissions.

To end the activities, the athletes from Palmeiras still participated in a technical training on a reduced field, with the exception of the most worn out players.

For this match, Palmeiras will have some absences. One of them is Jailson, who, dealing with a right knee injury, worked with the Health and Performance Nucleus this Saturday. Besides him, Verdão will not be able to count on Danilo, who will be suspended. On the other hand, Zé Rafael is back after missing the team for the same reason.

Thus, the probable Palmeirense lineup has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo (Luan), Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael; Dudu, Veiga, Scarpa; Ron.

At the moment, Palmeiras led by coach Abel Ferreira leads the Brasileirão with 28 points, three more than rival Corinthians, which comes right behind. Alviverde is coming off a 1-0 defeat to São Paulo, in a game valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

