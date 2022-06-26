Woman who went viral by taking a revealing fall receives sung from various parts of the world

Katie Hannaford has gone viral after recently starring in a spectacular fall while participating in a race at her daughter’s school in Basildon, London (England). Is it over there fell face down on the floor and butt up, revealing to students, parents and teachers her thong. Now Katie, who is single, has become a celebrity. Is it over there has been getting sung from distant places like Australia, Greece, Germany and Puerto Rico. The Englishwoman cannot leave the house, which is soon recognized by the scene she starred in on Sport Day.

The 36-year-old, who runs a home decor company called Home of Hearts, has received thousands of messages, many of them with praise and sing-alongs.

Many of the men who demonstrated said they surprised that Katie is single. Others called her “MILF”English initials of the popular expression “Mother I’d Like To Have Sex With”.

Woman falls while running in contest invited by daughter in England Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

Katie Hannaford Photo: Reproduction

“This got crazy, I didn’t expect this at all. I can’t put into words how I feel but I’m loving every minute of it. I haven’t stopped laughing since. I didn’t mean to be funny or try to gain fame, these things happen when you don’t wait. The whole world has seen my ass now, but I can’t hide from it. I don’t care!”said the English instant celebrity, who has two daughters, according to “Sun”.

“My youngest went to school the next day and before she had a chance to explain what had happened, everyone was telling her that her mother is now famous”she added, adding that some haters also sent derogatory messages.