Work with IT even without mastering the technology

With the incorporation of new technologies to different types of companies and organizations, our way of living, working, learning and relating has been profoundly transformed. Even so, for the full potential of digital solutions to be fully utilized, one component remains strategic, fundamental and scarce: people.

Digital professionals, such as software engineers, programmers and designers, are largely responsible for the creation and development of the various technological solutions that exist today and, especially, those that should emerge in the near future.

And in this dimension, the world faces a great challenge: there are not enough professionals with the necessary training.

In Brazil, the scenario is even more serious: according to research carried out by BrazilLAB and Fundação Brava, in partnership with the Center for Public Impact (CPI), if no action is taken, the deficit of digital professionals should continue to grow at a rate of 24 thousand people a year and could reach the alarming number of more than 300 thousand people by the year 2024.

Given this scenario, many initiatives have emerged in recent years to ensure the training of professionals in the necessary quantity and quality.

Known as bootcamps or edtechs, they promise to train programmers in months and even weeks, applying innovative concepts to teaching, such as self-paced, peer-to-peer and project based learning.

The terms converge to a single path: to train people who know how to work collaboratively, based on real problems and who, in the face of the various transformations that the sector must face, can always update themselves and be experts in learning.

In parallel with training initiatives, the technology sector has also reinvented itself.

Low-code: every company is already a technology company

In order to bring more fluidity, autonomy and speed, the so-called low-code and no-code tools appear. With them, any organization can develop technological solutions, even if its employees are not experts in R, Java or Python.

Low-code and no-code technologies are based on an important premise: with digital transformation, there are no more technology companies. All companies are technological and, to some extent, use digital solutions to offer their goods and/or services.

Therefore, the production of technologies also needs to be accessible and simple, even for those who are not programming experts.

These platforms were created with the aim of maximizing the power of IT teams, reducing or even eliminating the amount of code needed to develop solutions.

With them, teams can have greater productivity, as well as professionals with basic knowledge in development, who do not master all the technologies needed to build solutions, but who know the business, can add value.

The so-called low-code names platforms “low code”. This was the first modality to gain space, bringing the components ready for professionals to use them in their application, also allowing customization and the creation of new elements.

With it, it is possible, for example, to create applications, automate processes, provide reports and dashboards in real time, all without the need for a deeper knowledge of programming languages.

No-code: for micro and small entrepreneurs

On the other hand, no-code spread later and made it possible to completely reduce programming, that is, the professional does not need to worry about having previous experience and knowledge in code development. The creation of software happens through an interface with models that bring together several actions.

No-code is aimed mainly at micro and small entrepreneurs, who have a low demand for IT.

There are already several platforms on the market, widely spread in their niches, which are part of this low-code modality.

According to a study by Deloitte, the process of building codes with low-code alone can be 50% to 90% faster than a traditional approach, because the software has commands that create lines automatically, facilitating the development of applications by those who do not know the programming language, also benefiting those who master this technology, as it frees up time for these professionals to develop more complex and disruptive solutions.

Low and no-code consolidated the concept of citizen developer in the world of technology. The term represents people who do not have a background in technology, but who are capable of creating specific solutions for their own work.

With basic training and knowledge, these users can develop tools with little or no programming with a dedicated environment.

And the scenario for this market is very positive.

According to an analysis by Gartner, by 2024, more than 65% of software and applications will be developed in low-code, with an average expansion of 40% per year.

According to the report, the market moved worldwide around US$ 13.8 billion (R$ 72.67 billion) in 2021, a growth of 22.6% compared to 2020, when the figure of US$ 11 was reached. .2 billion (R$ 58.98 billion).

Both low-code and no-code have a common challenge: to popularize the culture of little or no code in the Brazilian market.

It is necessary to understand, in fact, the potential of these technologies and adopt them considering the national context.

I have no doubt that digital professionals are still essential for digital transformation. However, low-code and no-code tools can be fundamental allies for the democratization of technology.

With them, organizations, even small and with few resources, can enter the universe of possibilities brought by digital transformation. And professionals from the most different areas of activity gain support to improve their work and have more agility in solving problems.