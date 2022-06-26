Xuxa exposes Sasha’s drug use and confirms that her daughter has already offered her

Xuxa talked about drug use and said that her daughter has already offered her marijuana

Xuxa he lived years of success at TV Globo and in the last decade he has invested in other projects. After leaving the children’s audience, the communicator tried to get an auditorium program on RecordTV and then, she bet on reality shows such as “Dancing Brasil” and “The Four”, making her image renewed and reaching a different audience on the small screens. .

+ Nicole Bahls suffers trauma during anal sex, is hastily rescued and detonates her partner: “It’s not possible”

In an interview with the Luana Piovani on the E! channel, Xuxa revealed in 2019 about drug use and assured that she never tried it. The blonde stated that she didn’t use the ‘stimulants’, not because she worked for children, but because she never really felt desire. The matter started after the presenter revealed that she was criticized on social media for saying that she would like to go to Amsterdam, considered the drug capital and largest city in the Netherlands.

+ URGENT: Famous singer escapes serious motorcycle accident, but girlfriend dies at 22

“I’ve never taken drugs, I’ve never even tasted weed. Then I said I wanted to go to Amsterdam with Ju and everyone: ‘Amsterdam? But you don’t smell, you don’t smoke, what are you going to do there?’” reported Xuxa Meneghel. At another point, the blonde added: “It’s not a question like this: I don’t drink because I work for children, I don’t smoke because I work for children… I don’t drink because I don’t like it! I don’t smoke because I really don’t like cigarettes”.

Xuxa’s ex-boyfriend dies in the worst way and presenter collapses when exposing: “I didn’t speak” Former friends, Xuxa and Ivete have a video released, attempted kiss, turning of face and even hand to face Xuxa announces 2nd daughter, packs her bags, leaves for Europe and abandons everything: “I want”

+ Flávia Alessandra breaks public, gets totally naked in a mirror and lets her private part escape: “I take my clothes off for you”

Xuxa gave during the interview the use of drugs by Sashaher daughter, and said that the young woman has already offered her marijuana, however, she refused: “My daughter always says, ‘Mom, are you sure you don’t want to try marijuana?’” she said.