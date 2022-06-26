You can take it together: flu and covid vaccines are available – Capital

Today, flu vaccination is still for target audience and will be open to everyone from Monday

Antônio left home to get vaccinated against covid and flu (Photo: Kisie Ainoã)

Influenza vaccination was scheduled to be open to the general public in Campo Grande on Monday (27), but today, the immunizer is being offered to those who are in the priority group. Lucky for those who looked for the units in search of the dose of covid and updated the vaccine calendar.

Officially, vaccination of the general public from six months of age will only start in Campo Grande on Monday, even with the release already authorized by the Ministry of Health to start today (25).

Juvêncio wants to convince his children to get the vaccine (Photo: Kisie Ainoã)

The advice of Sesau (Municipal Health Department) says that immunization outside the target audience is not scheduled for today, even because of the reduction of the team that is doing the immunization on the weekend. (Check the calendars below)

The saleswoman Luzia dos Santos Noves, 52 years old, resident in Tiradentes, looked for the itinerant unit that is now at the Enir Terena Indigenous Culture Memorial – Oca. “I came to take the 4 dose of covid and I heard about the flu too”, she said. She was afraid because she was afraid of needles. “At least I will leave here strengthened”, explaining that she fears for the new wave of covid.

Movement was quiet this morning at the Indigenous Culture Memorial (Photo: Kisie Ainoã)

With the vigilante Juvêncio da Silva, 48, it was the opposite: he left home to take the flu and discovered that he could take the 4th dose of the vaccine against covid. “I solve both problems at once,” he says. Now, the fight will be to convince the two children, adults, to take the flu dose.

At the scene, the report also found Antônio Vitor, 58, who has already left home to take the two doses. He says that he already contracted the covid, he felt very bad. “I almost died, but I didn’t want to go to the hospital,” he recalled. Despite the resistance to seek a health unit, he talks about the importance of taking care of health. “You have to prevent yourself, you can’t surrender, I already killed the covid, now I’m going to kill the flu”.