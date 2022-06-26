Your cell phone can give you a headache; learn resources to avoid | Productivity

Depending on how you use it, your cell phone can cause headaches. The simple act of staying a long time with the neck down to look at the screen, for example, can cause tension in the body region. Still, keeping the device very close to the face can also cause headache, due to eyestrain. In addition to physical factors, screen brightness and vibrant colors can also be the cause of discomfort. To lessen the symptoms, some strategies can be done – such as regulating the brightness and adding a color temperature filter. Next, check out six settings on your cell phone that can prevent headaches.

How to get rid of the cell phone ‘addiction’? 7 tips for you to use your smartphone less

1 out of 7 Cell phones can give you a headache; know how to avoid — Photo: Reproduction Cell phones can give you a headache; know how to avoid — Photo: Reproduction

Problems connecting to Wi-Fi? See solutions on the TechTudo Forum.

The blue light emitted by cell phones can cause eye strain, disrupt sleep and, consequently, generate headaches. To reduce the problem, a filter to adjust the color temperature can be activated on the device and set to start at night or all day.

To activate the feature on iPhone, go to “Adjustments”, then “Display & Brightness” and then “Night Shift”. On Android, the procedure varies depending on the cell phone. However, in general terms, to implement this system, open “Settings”, then “Display” and then press “Eye comfort protection”.

2 of 7 Blue light filter can reduce migraine and improve sleep — Photo: Paulo Alves/TechTudo Blue light filter can reduce migraine and improve sleep — Photo: Paulo Alves/TechTudo

2. Increase font size

A small font can also trigger migraine attacks due to eyestrain, as it puts more demands on your eyes. Therefore, a good option is to leave the texts in a larger size.

To increase the text font on iOS, press “Adjustments”, then “Accessibility”, and then “Screen and Text Size”. On this page, you can adjust the font dimensions by sliding your finger across the bar. To increase the font, push the ball icon to the right.

On Android, go to “Settings”, then “Font Size and Style” and increase the letter also by sliding your finger to the right on the size bar.

3 of 7 Increasing the font size on Android can make content easier to see — Photo: Fernando Telles/TechTudo Increasing the font size on Android can make the content easier to see — Photo: Fernando Telles/TechTudo

3. Reduce Motion (iPhone)

iPhone devices have a feature to smooth out the screen flicking effects that happen when opening apps and using the phone in general. This configuration can help people who suffer from vertigo or sensitivity to movement – which prevents not only headache, but also possible nausea during use.

To activate the function, press “Settings”, then “Accessibility” and select “Motion”. Now, just tap on “Reduce Motion”. With the feature applied, the zoom effects are switched to dissolve or slide. Moving the background and animating the device icons are also disabled.

4 of 7 Reducing the effects of motion on the iPhone can prevent migraine attacks — Photo: Disclosure / Apple Reducing motion effects on the iPhone can prevent migraine attacks – Photo: Disclosure / Apple

4. Opt for a wallpaper with little vibrant colors and static

A wallpaper with too many colors and animations can tire the eyes and be the cause of migraine attacks. To avoid, use wallpapers with minimalist photos, solid colors or smooth gradients. On Android, to change the background, go to “Settings” and then “Wallpaper”. Select a saved photo from the gallery or choose predefined images from the device.

On iPhone, tap “Adjustments”, then “Background image”, then “Choose new background image”. In both Google’s and Apple’s operating systems, it is possible to apply the “Dark Mode” to the wallpaper on the same configuration page, which also generates more eye comfort.

5 of 7 Use wallpaper with soft colors to avoid headaches on iPhone and Android — Photo: Disclosure / Apple Use wallpaper with soft colors to avoid headaches on iPhone and Android — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The intensity of the screen light can also influence headaches. A very strong glow in a darker environment, for example, can aggravate or trigger migraine attacks. To reduce the problem, it is interesting to regulate the brightness of the screen according to the environment. On Android, this modification can be done by going to “Settings” and then “Display”. Then, just slide the “Brightness” bar to lighter or darker. On the iPhone, open “Adjustments”, press “Display & Brightness” and drag the control.

Both systems also have an adaptive brightness option, which automatically adjusts the screen light according to the ambient brightness. To apply on Android, on the same “Display” page, enable the “Adaptive Brightness” function. On iOS, on the “Settings” screen, tap “Accessibility”, then “Screen and Text Size” and enable the “Auto Brightness” option.

6 of 7 Adjusting the screen brightness can reduce headaches — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Adjusting screen brightness can reduce headaches — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

6. Limit usage time, especially before bed

Reducing the use of the device is also a good option to relieve migraine attacks and tension headaches. Using the device at night, for example, decreases the body’s melatonin, a hormone that induces sleep and, consequently, can generate uncomfortable symptoms. Turning off notifications, setting time routines for use and not taking your cell phone to bed can be strategies to establish limits. Another option to help with control is to check the usage statistics of apps on the device.

To see the data on iOS, go to “Settings” and then “Usage time”. Tap “Turn on screen time” and then “This iPhone is mine”. On Android, go to “Settings”, then “Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls”. In both systems, on the same page, it is possible to schedule a time to not use the smartphone and receive an alert about when to stop using it.

7 of 7 Cell phone use before bed can disrupt sleep — Photo: Disclosure / Pexels Cell phone use before bed can disrupt sleep — Photo: Disclosure / Pexels

With information from MakeUseOf and CNN US

See also: 7 Useful Functions Your Phone Has That You Don’t Use