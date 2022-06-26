Zeca Camargo reassures fans after emergency surgery: ‘I recover little by little’







Presenter Zeca Camargo Photo: Instagram / Zeca Camargo / Estadão

Zeca Camargo underwent emergency surgery this week. On social media, the journalist updated his followers about his health this Saturday, 25.

On Tuesday, the 21st, Zeca was operated on as a result of a retinal detachment. In an Instagram post, he revealed how his vision is.

“I’m better. First because of the care of one of the most amazing and attentive ophthalmologists I’ve ever met. Wonderful science. But besides that, what makes me stronger every minute are the messages of affection that come. I knew you would respond with the same consideration that I dedicate here in this space”, he wrote.

“It’s just that this love, this dedication that you guys showed here exceeded all expectations. And so I recover little by little. The vision in my right eye is still, how can I explain it? Liquid”, he explained.

“But otherwise, I’m still pain-free, trauma-free and confident. Soon we’ll resume our exchange here. And it’s going to be even more incredible. More transparent. More crystalline. Thank you a thousand times. How wonderful it is to feel embraced by so many nice people”, celebrated.