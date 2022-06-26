Zeca Camargo updates health status after emergency surgery | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram Zeca Camargo reassured fans and assured that the operation was a success

Journalist Zeca Camargo used his Instagram profile to update his followers about his health after undergoing eye surgery last Tuesday.

“The vision of the right eye is still, how to explain? net! But for the rest, I’m still pain-free, trauma-free and confident. Soon we will resume our exchange here. And she’s going to be even more amazing. More transparent. More crystal clear”, read an excerpt of the message published this Saturday morning on his Instagram profile.

Zeca also thanked the fans for the messages of support and said that the affection received helped in the treatment.

“I am better. First, because of the care of one of the most amazing and caring ophthalmologists I’ve ever met. Wonderful science… But beyond that, what makes me stronger every minute are the messages of affection that arrive. I knew you would respond with the same consideration I give here in this space. But this love, this dedication that you showed here exceeded all expectations. And so I recover little by little,” he declared.

The presenter had a detached retina in his right eye and therefore underwent emergency surgery. Then Zeca quickly reassured the fans: “All resolved, super successful procedure, I’m already at home resting until the weekend”. he said on Instagram.