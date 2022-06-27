1906 color and sound film hits 3 million views on YouTube; Look

Abhishek Pratap 10 hours ago News Comments Off on 1906 color and sound film hits 3 million views on YouTube; Look 4 Views


Image: Playback/YouTube

On the morning of distant April 18, 1906, the city of San Francisco, California (USA) suffered an earthquake that lasted less than a minute, but left about 3,000 dead and 200,000 homeless, half of the inhabitants. It became one of the most talked about and studied tremors in history.

Just four days before the tragedy, on April 14, the Miles Brothers, motion picture photographers, filmed the city as it would never be seen again, capturing the transportation, fashion and bustling atmosphere of San Francisco.

A Trip Down Market Street , the film, was recorded from the front of a kind of cable car. The 116-year-old footage takes viewers east of the city, starting at 8th Street, following Market Street, and heading towards the cable car turn at the Ferry Building.

NASS, a French-based video restoration company, remastered the footage and provided sound. The result is time travel.

The color images give an accurate impression of the atmosphere of 1906 San Francisco. The restoration process included increasing the original 15 FPS to 60, upgrading the image resolution to HD, and improving sharpness and brightness.

Watch:

The remastered video has passed the 3 million views mark on YouTube, and can be watched on official NASS channel.

Another American city that won the gift of having its oldest images colored and sounded was Los Angeles. NASS has enhanced footage from nearly a century ago into a 7-minute video that reveals what downtown Los Angeles looked like in the 1930s.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Security body killed in Village Mall robbery is buried in Baixada Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

The wake began at 9:30 am and the burial took place around 1 pm. Jorge …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved