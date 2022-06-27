1st payment has already been made

Workers at the Camaragibe Public Market who were impacted by the fire at the site will receive aid in the amount of R$ 1,8000.00

As a result of the fire that took place on May 25 at the Camaragibe Public Market, city of Pernambuco, the municipality’s Chamber of Commerce approved an emergency aid in the amount of R$ 1.8 thousand for each licensed worker whose income was impacted.

Workers will also have access to credit lines at partner institutions with below-market interest rates and an extended term for the payment of the first installment.

In addition, the Public Market, where the fire broke out, will also be revitalized as of July with the aim of improving the work environment for merchants and the shopping experience for customers.

Who is entitled to aid?

According to the Secretariat for Economic Development, approximately 200 registered permit holders will have access to the aid. The transfer will be made in three monthly installments in the amount of BRL 600.00, totaling BRL 1,800.00.

In this way, the Camaragibe City Hall informed that it will invest R$ 360,000 in its own resources to make the payments for the initiative. The idea is to prevent workers from being further harmed in their financial lives.

During the revitalization of the new space, people will be able to sell their products temporarily and safely in a place that has been made available.

It is important to note that on June 13, the first payment was made. Therefore, the other transfers will take place in July and August, respectively, in the account informed by the worker.

Fire

The Camaragibe public market, in the Recife Metropolitan Region, was hit in the early hours of May 25th by a major fire. According to firefighters, there were no casualties, but about 200 stores were affected by the fire.

Through social networks, Mayor Nadegi Queiroz, who went to the place, assured that the space will be renovated. “We will provide all the necessary assistance to these Camaragibans and to all others who need it during this rainy season. Even before the tragedy, a reform and requalification of the entire market had already been planned. Now, she is more than urgent. And let’s do it!”

